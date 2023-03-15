Red Wings a little excited playing the Predators tonight





When the Detroit Red Wings lost Michael Rasmussen to injury and then traded away Tyler BertuzziOskar Sundqvist and Jakub Vrana, the remaining players felt they played with all their might. But Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said on Sunday after a 5-3 win against the Boston that the team’s focus and prospects had returned to normal. “Last week we had that one game against Chicago where we had two practice days, before and after, where it was pretty big for us to reset and focus our minds on what we need to do to finish the season. ” said Larkin. “The emotions are a bit behind us and we can just play. Red Wings was a bit bummed going into tonight’s game against Nashville. 3 players will be game time decisions. All expected to play, but it remains to be seen.

Listen to the game at 7:45 PM @971theticketxyt — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) March 14, 2023 The Red Wings’ 3-6-1 record over the last 10 games has put an end to chatter about making the playoffs. But the Red Wings still have a great chance. If the Red Wings (30-27-9) beat the Nashville Predators on the road tonight (8 p.m. ET), they would be just five points behind the inactive New York Islanders for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. Coach Derek Lalonde said this morning that three unidentified Red Wings have medical issues today, and each will be a game decision. While the assumption is that they will be ready to play, the Red Wings called Matt Luff of the Grand Rapids Griffins just in case. Rising predators Beating the Predators is no easy feat: Nashville is 7-2-1 over the past 10 games. The Predators are six points from a playoff spot and they have three games left for both current wild card teams (Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets). Detroit has been the better scoring team, but not by much. The Red Wings rank 22nd with 2.98 and the Predators rank 25th with 2.84. Especially lately, the Red Wings have been better at the power play. They enter this game with power play goals in three consecutive games. The Predators have one of the league’s most consistent netminders in Juuse Saros. According to IcyData.com, he ranks sixth in the NHL with 17.37 goals prevented above the average NHL netminder. The Detroit netminder Ville Husso, who has had a strong season, on the other hand, is at -4.18. Nashville ranks fifth in team save percentage (.913), while Detroit (.896) ranks 20th. The Red Wings try to rally behind the idea of ​​succeeding in the face of the season-ending personnel losses. Larkin said, “I think it’s even more fun to win without those guys to show how much character is in that locker room to really push here towards the end of the season.” Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

