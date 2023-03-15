Who is Niraj Bajaj, Bajaj chairman who bought Rs 252 crore flat, net worth of table tennis champion is huge





Niraj Bajaj news: The director of the Bajaj Group has booked three top floors of the luxurious building. (File)

Mumbai is fast becoming a hub for luxury apartments. In the financial capital of the country, Bajaj Group promoter Niraj Bajaj has bought a triplex flat for Rs 252 crore. With this, Bajaj has become the owner of India’s most expensive flat. Last month, BK Goenka of the Welspun Group bought a flat in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 240 crore. However, his record of buying the most expensive home failed to stand the test of time. Bajaj’s flat will be spread over three floors of an under-construction building in the Walkeshwar area of ​​South Mumbai. The area of ​​the condo will be 18,000 square feet. The deal between Niraj Bajaj and Macrotech Developers has been completed. Construction of the building has just begun. The director of the Bajaj Group has booked three top floors of the luxurious building. His home is near Raj Bhavan. The rate of building is Rs 1.4 lakh per square food. The building is located in Malabar Hills. Niraj Bajaj bought the 29th, 30th, 31st floor of the building. He also purchased eight parking spaces from the building. As of now, Bajaj lives in Paidar road in Mumbai. The family lives on two floors of the 50-year-old building. The building is devoid of modern amenities. The house gets its own bearing, a personal roof terrace. The stamp duty of the deal is Rs 15 crore. Who is Niraj Bajaj? Niraj Bajaj is one of the richest men in Asia. After the death of Rahul Bajaj, he leads the Bajaj Group from the front. He became the chairman of the group in 2021. Rahul Bajaj was his cousin. Niraj is also a board member of Bajaj Auto, which makes many popular two-wheelers, including Bajaj Pulsar. He served on the board of directors of Bajaj Allianz and General Insurance. Niraj Bajaj is about 69 years old. He has a corporate experience of 35 years. He was born in 1954. He was educated at the Cathedral and John Connon School. He graduated in commerce and economics from Sydenham College in Mumbai. He did his MBA from Harvard Business School. The group he leads has 50,000 employees. The market capitalization of the group is Rs 4,50,000 crore. He is the chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and several other Bajaj Group Companies. He was also a champion table tennis player of India. He represented India in table tennis for seven years, between 1970 and 77. He was India’s top table tennis player four times. He was also a three-time national champion. He is an Arjuna Awardee. His wife’s name is Minal. He has two children — Kriti (M.Sc. from Stanford University, California, USA) and Nirav Bajaj (MBA from Harvard Business School). He has two other siblings – Madhur and Shekhar Bajaj. Niraj is the youngest of the three. The combined net worth of the three brothers and other relatives in 2022 – according to Forbes – is about Rs 65000 crore.

