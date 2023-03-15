Polar Bears ready for NCAA swim championships starting Wednesday





BRUNSWICK, Maine Thirteen members of the Bowdoin College swim and dive teams will compete in the NCAA Division III Championships on Wednesday, March 15 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The promotion lasts all weekend until March 18. Full championship information is below. Championship information Bowdoin Contestants The athletes below will travel to Greensboro this weekend for the Polar Bears. Athletes may participate in other events in addition to those for which they have qualified (listed in parentheses). The expected daily outage schedule is below. Qualifications Women Caroline Casey (400 free relay, 800 free relay) Cassie Maroney (200 free relays) Ella Martin (200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay) Ella Rickio (200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay) Anne Roberts (100 Breaststroke, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay) Olivia Smith (800 free relays) Elizabeth Wals (200 Butterfly, 200 IM, 400 IM, 800 Free Relay) Tatum Zupnik (50 free, 200 free relay, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay)

Qualifications men Daily polar bear schedule The trials start at 10am each morning and the finals are scheduled at 6pm each evening.

Wednesday March 15 200 IM (Walsh)

50 free (Zupnik, Riccio, Roberts, Grand’Pierre)

200 medley relay (men’s and women’s teams) Thursday, March 16 200 freestyle relay (men’s and women’s teams)

400 IM (Waltz)

100 fly (Zupnik)

400 medley relay (men’s and women’s teams) Friday March 17 200 flies (Walsh)

100 backstroke (Martin)

100 breaststroke (Roberts, Grand’Pierre)

800 freestyle relay (men’s and women’s teams) Saturday March 18 100 freestyle (Zupnik, Riccio)

200 breaststroke (Roberts, Grand’Pierre)

400 freestyle relay (men’s and women’s teams)

