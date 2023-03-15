Pakistan to maintain World Cup boycott if India does not travel to Asia Cup | Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi is exploring all options regarding this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan and the ODI World Cup in India, saying it is time to “take a clear stand” .

Sethi said he will raise these issues at the next Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and ICC meetings.

“We have complex issues at hand, but going to the ACC and ICC meetings I have kept all options open for us and we now need to take a clear position,” he said at a news conference on Monday.

He said that while there was no change in India’s position not to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the PCB is also determined that it will have to think about not playing the World Cup in India if they don’t come . Pakistan for the continental event.

“I kept my options open because if all the teams come to Pakistan and have no security issues then why is India concerned about security? Sending India for the World Cup and I will bring this up in the upcoming meetings,” he said.

The ICC CEO and Executive Board meetings will be held this month with Sethi and other officials representing the PCB at the meetings.

“It is clear that we do not support this position (of India) because we want to hold the Asia Cup and remember that it is not only about the Asia Cup and the World Cup, but also the Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan.”

Sethi said he sought consultations with the government on the issues before going to the meeting.

“I had taken advice from the government and the situation is that we have to stick to what our patron tells us to do. If he says go play in the World Cup, even if India doesn’t come for the Asia Cup, what can we do that? If he says we shouldn’t go, it’s a similar situation for us.”

Sethi said he had also read in the media about a government position that it has yet to decide whether Pakistan will participate in the World Cup if India does not come to the Asian Cup.

“We will take all these things into account in the upcoming meetings.”