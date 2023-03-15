Sports
Pakistan to maintain World Cup boycott if India does not travel to Asia Cup | Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi is exploring all options regarding this year’s Asia Cup in Pakistan and the ODI World Cup in India, saying it is time to “take a clear stand” .
Sethi said he will raise these issues at the next Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and ICC meetings.
“We have complex issues at hand, but going to the ACC and ICC meetings I have kept all options open for us and we now need to take a clear position,” he said at a news conference on Monday.
He said that while there was no change in India’s position not to send its team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the PCB is also determined that it will have to think about not playing the World Cup in India if they don’t come . Pakistan for the continental event.
“I kept my options open because if all the teams come to Pakistan and have no security issues then why is India concerned about security? Sending India for the World Cup and I will bring this up in the upcoming meetings,” he said.
The ICC CEO and Executive Board meetings will be held this month with Sethi and other officials representing the PCB at the meetings.
“It is clear that we do not support this position (of India) because we want to hold the Asia Cup and remember that it is not only about the Asia Cup and the World Cup, but also the Champions Trophy in 2025 in Pakistan.”
Sethi said he sought consultations with the government on the issues before going to the meeting.
“I had taken advice from the government and the situation is that we have to stick to what our patron tells us to do. If he says go play in the World Cup, even if India doesn’t come for the Asia Cup, what can we do that? If he says we shouldn’t go, it’s a similar situation for us.”
Sethi said he had also read in the media about a government position that it has yet to decide whether Pakistan will participate in the World Cup if India does not come to the Asian Cup.
“We will take all these things into account in the upcoming meetings.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/pakistan-firm-on-world-cup-boycott-stance-if-india-don-t-travel-for-asia-cup-101678768910536.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kakao Could Use SM Entertainment As A Stepping Stone To The World
- Pakistan to maintain World Cup boycott if India does not travel to Asia Cup | Cricket
- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech & Boston College – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site
- Experts say natural gas production likely caused the earthquake in southern Colorado
- Lahore: Heavy bombardment near the house of Imran Khan, the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister cries in the plot
- Analysis: One Pound Rescue: Inside the Rush to Save Silicon Valley Bank UK
- The City of Boston and the #ARTSTAYSHERE Coalition Announce the Opening of 88 Music Rehearsal Studios in Dorchester
- Polar Bears ready for NCAA swim championships starting Wednesday
- Tems Opens Up About the Controversial Oscars Dress and Why She Chose It
- Hollywood Heights gets official city recognition
- The Osborne brothers reflect on their memories with late actor Leslie Jordan
- Who is Niraj Bajaj, Bajaj chairman who bought Rs 252 crore flat, net worth of table tennis champion is huge