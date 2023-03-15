Georgia football WR RaRa Thomas’ status for spring updated by Kirby Smart





Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas had his felony warrant rejected earlier this month and on Tuesday, head coach Kirby smart has updated its status for spring. With Thomas no longer charged as long as he fulfills his duties on campus, Smart says he is cleared to participate in football activities. “Yes, so RaRa has been cleared for the recent changes to his deal to join the team,” Smart said on Tuesday. “He still has some ongoing things with (the) campus that need to be cleared up, but he will be free to practice with us now.” The addition of Thomas from the transfer portal gives Georgia an X receiver with starting experience and a strong substitution option Adonai Mitchell, who transferred to Texas this offseason. Thomas is coming off his sophomore season at Mississippi State with two more years of eligibility. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Eufaula, Alabama, committed to Georgia on Dec. 22 because of offers from several other schools, including Alabama, Ole Miss, Auburn and Tennessee. He initially entered the transfer portal on December 2. A former standout at Eufaula High School, Thomas maximized his time in Starkville. He was a consistent playmaker at wide receiver for the Bulldogs this fall as he led the team with 626 receiving yards and also had 44 receptions for 7 touchdowns. Thomas’ most productive game of the fall came on October 1, when he caught 5 passes for a career-high 134 yards—including a 75-yard touchdown catch—in the Bulldogs’ 42–24 thrashing of Texas A&M. His arrival, along with that of wideout Dominic Lovet from Missouri and incumbent starter Ladd McConkeygives Georgia three wide receivers who led their ranking in receiving yards last season. “I think about their experience – when you talk about Dom and RaRa, they’re guys who have competed in our league, they’ve had a lot of passes in our league, they’ve been very productive in our league and it was a position we several players lost,” said Smart. “We had to be able to help our quarterbacks. Quarterbacks need some guns to throw at, and those guys do that.” Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon spoke highly of both Thomas and Lovett ahead of the Bulldogs’ game against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. “They are really good people. And then you watch their movie and then you see that they are really good players and so any time you bring in quality people and quality players, right now that has an immediate impact on any team that they could join,” said McClendon. . “I feel really, really blessed that they saw they had a future here to help us. Like I said, every time you bring in guys of that calibre, both on and off the field, they immediately make impression wherever they go, and we expect that here too.”

