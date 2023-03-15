Long Beach High School Boys Tennis Preview – The562.org





The 562s’ season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Raise verticallythe official team fundraising partner of The562. The562s coverage of Long Beach tennis is sponsored by theLong Beach State Tennis Boosters. In recent years, Millikan tennis has been the favorite in the Moore League with a number of talented teams earning a CIF title two years ago and a Division 2 playoff berth last season. But on Palo Verde, the Rams will look a little different this season, as UC Irvine commit Andy Nguyen has decided not to play this season and will focus on ITF play until he begins his college career as an anteater. However, the Rams still have firepower as Nolan Alvarez will move into the No. 1 spot and lead the team and was part of the 2021 CIF title run. While the Rams have some changes to the team, Millikan will also be led by freshman coach Devin Bowler, who has stepped in as head coach for Torie Frapwell who will step back from the field this season. Bowler has been an assistant on the team and he doesn’t expect things to change as the team already knows him. Along with Alvarez as the No. 1, Bowler expects Nathan Gomes and Noah Edwards to be the No. 2 and No. 3 teams, respectively. In doubles, Kaden Serdengecti and Eric Carranza will be the top duo on the team, while Peter Antonette and Ethan Foote, and Kairo Torres and Harrison Bruchert will be the No. 2 and No. 3. At Wilson, Nick Medina and the Bruins are expected to challenge Millikan for the Moore League title. We have a lot of sophomores who improved on a great first season last year, Medina said. And we have new freshmen who are on varsity and starting. Doug Smith and Leo Bauch are a duo that will impress Wilson in singles and doubles. They are sophomores and continue to improve with more size, strength and experience. Senior Zane Driskill will be endorsed for his double side leadership and will serve as the foundation for the doubles groups. At Poly, junior Markus Matiauda and sophomore Elijah Wong will serve as leaders for the team throughout the season and competition. Coach Ricardo Montecinos expects Matiauda to be a leader after being one of the team’s All-Moore League selections. On the double side, seniors Grant Sullivan will be backed for his leadership and the senior duo of Jack Pryor and Matthew Yen will also lead the way. The Jackrabbits will have some freshman athletes, but freshman Gabe Simms is one Montecinos expects to impress. Around the competition, the rest of the teams are working on putting together their teams.

