Sullivan records 400th softball season-opener win





Next game: vs. Western New England University 3/14/2023 | 2:00 March 14 (Tue) / 2:00 PM in return for University of Western New England History CLERMONT, Fla. Head coach Ryan Sullivan earned career win 400 at the helm of the Bowdoin softball team in the season-opening 3-2 victory over Fredonia on Monday afternoon. The Polar Bears are 1-1 on the season after the first day of play. Bowdoin opened the year with a 3-2 victory over Fredonia (0-5) and suffered a 6-3 setback against nationally ranked Rowan (9-1). Highlights from Game One Fredonia went up 1-0 in the top of the second when a basesloaded walk pushed the runner on third base over the plate. The Blue Devils made it 2-0 in the fifth. Allie Wandell tagged an RBI single up the middle.

Bowdoin scored the first run of the season on the stroke of Angelina Mayers. Mayers popped right, but the outfielder bumbled the action and Lily Armstrong scored.

The Polar Bears took advantage of their last-inning at bat and scored two more runs to win the game. Armstrong led off the inning with a walk and quickly stole second base. Anika Ewert put down a bunt to reach base and advance Armstrong to third base. Ewert stole second and was later tagged out in a rundown, but allowed Armstrong to score and tie the game.

Mayers reached on an error and took the second free hit JK Bradley's only in the middle. A passed ball enabled both runners to advance. Sydney long hit the walk-off single to center that drove Mayers to victory.

Anna Halliday threw five innings, gave up one hit and no runs earned, and walked two.

Maddie Current took the circle for the last two innings and gave up no hits with one walk.

Ewert paced the Polar Bears and went 3-for-4 at the plate. Game two highlights Rowan went up 3-0 in the first inning. McKenzie Melvin added a solo homer to left in the third and Korie Hague added an RBI sacrifice fly to give the Owls a 5-0 lead after third.

Rowan’s sixth and final run was scored in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Payton MacNair.

The Polar Bears scrambled back in the fifth. JK Bradley hit a two-run single to second place beating Armstrong and Kyla Gary.

In the last inning, Katrina Dukehart launched a ball to center left that drove in Bradley for Bowdoin's third run.

Bradley led the team at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Ava Biassotti suffered the loss, giving up seven hits with one strikeout and two walks.

Abbie Allen and Curren combined to pitch the final two innings. Next one Bowdoin will play Western New England and Macalester on Tuesday afternoon.

