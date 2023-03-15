Sports
‘Very sad’ – Poloc CC loses Shawholm leasehold after 143 years
The great-grandson of Poloc Cricket Club’s original benefactor has expressed his dismay at the club being evicted from the ground where they have played for 143 years.
Poloc’s lease for Shawholm in Glasgow has been terminated by lessor Pollok and Corrour Ltd.
The club was founded by Sir John Stirling-Maxwell.
“It’s very sad and disappointing, frankly,” said great-grandson Jock Maxwell Macdonald.
“It shouldn’t just be pushed into the undergrowth and wilted. It’s a cornerstone of the community in and around Pollok.”
Pollok and Corrour declined to comment.
Shawholm hosted Scotland’s first televised cricket match in 1955, is home to a signature six-hole golf course recognized by the R&A and has hosted international cricketers throughout its history.
Club president Kenneth Robertson wrote “with a heavy heart” to members earlier this week, calling for a special meeting to be held on Monday.
The new tenants are an unknown organization that has plans to develop the site for various sporting purposes and whose identity will be announced next week.
Senior figures at Queen’s Park Football Club have strongly denied rumors linking them to Shawholm.
Jock Maxwell Macdonald is also the cousin of Donald Maxwell Macdonald, who is a director of Pollok and Corrour.
Jock added: “It would feel like a commercial decision to me. It’s a decision about improving the rent for the landlord. Now, of course, Pollock and Corrour are entitled to that.
“That’s how the world works, but you have to bear in mind that this is a cricket ground and cricket club in a very, very special park. I really don’t know of any other ground of its size within a park within four miles.” of a city center.
“To not negotiate and not see if there is another way to do things is quite disappointing, frankly. I was quite shocked.”
‘Precious for our game’
Cricket Scotland have also expressed concern and will support Poloc to protect the long-term future of the club, which was founded in 1878 and moved to Shawholm two years later.
“Facilities like Shawholm are unique and valuable to our game, both as developmental places for young players and as hubs of the local community,” a statement said. “They should never be taken for granted or thrown away in this way; instead, they should be nurtured and nurtured to ensure that a minority sport like cricket can survive and thrive.
“We urge all parties involved to come together as soon as possible to reach an agreement that will preserve Shawholm as a cricket ground and ensure that Poloc CC survives well into the future.”
Jock Maxwell Macdonald hopes the new tenant will be willing to keep Cricket’s Place in Shawholm.
“Countless numbers of young people have all come through a community-based cricket club in the middle of Glasgow,” he said. “That is very special and you should not push it away so easily.
“It hasn’t changed as a club. If you look at the honors board, it’s always won things. Players have been playing for Scotland ever since. It’s a big part of the Glasgow leagues and cricket in Scotland.
“I hope the newcomer, whoever that may be, will understand the legacy of Pollok Park or Poloc Cricket Club, of its existence for the community and I hope that landlord will look at it and think, ‘well we have to have cricket as part of the package’.”
