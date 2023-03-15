No. 13 men’s tennis continues ACC dominance to win second straight weekend series – The Cavalier Daily





After a weekend that saw Miami and Florida State beaten by scores of 4-0 each, No. 13 Virginia men’s tennis continued its success with victories over Louisville and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers (12-4, 4-0 ACC) rallied to defeat the Cardinals (10-5, 2-3 ACC) 4-2 on Friday, before beating the Fighting Irish (10-7, 1-3 ACC) on Sunday ) a score of 5-2. Friday For the first time in ACC play, Virginia faced its first real challenge. After two wins in the opening weekend, Louisville proved to be a bigger threat. The Cardinals came out scorching hot, pulling off two consecutive double court victories to go 1-0 ahead. It was the first time the Cavaliers lost the double point since the end of the indoor season. Despite the slow start, the Cavaliers held on on single tracks. Junior Alexander Kiefer started Virginia with much needed momentum and secured a 6-0, 6-3 victory to tie the game at one. Junior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg followed suit, grabbing the crucial second point with a heart-stopping 7-5, 6-4 victory. Virginia and Louisville would split the next two singles games, making it 3-2. Needing only one more win in two more games to secure their fourth point, the Cavaliers faced freshman Mans Dahlberg. He performed in a tightly contested fight, winning in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Sunday Wanting to use their momentum to finish their weekend strong, Virginia headed to South Bend, IN to take on the Fighting Irish. As in the Louisville game, the Cavaliers faced a tough test on double courts. Junior Iaki Montes and graduate student Ryan Goetz delivered a 6-2 in the first game, but Notre Dame responded by tying the doubles games at one. In the crucial third game, the duo of Kiefer and von der Schulenburg won a fierce 7-6 battle to secure the crucial double point. On singles courts, Virginia was played close by the Fighting Irish, but eventually did well enough to secure enough points for the win. Montes de la Torre and Goetz transferred their success from doubles to singles, and both won in two games. Kiefer, who rolled to a 6-1, 6-1 victory, and Dahlberg, who won 1-6, 6-2, 10-4, delivered the final blows to the Fighting Irish, and Virginia walked away with a 5-2 victory. Look forward to something While both Notre Dame and Louisville lost records in the ACC after this weekend, each opponent still posed a challenge for the Cavaliers. To keep up with the top of the league, Virginia needed the road and the team came through. Dahlberg in particular had a strong weekend, taking both games for his first winning streak since the first two games of the season. With the team starting a vital home game against two of the better teams in the ACC, his confidence will be needed for the future. The Cavaliers face their toughest test in ACC play next weekend, taking on No. 9 North Carolina and No. 12 Duke. After playing such a grueling non-conference schedule, Virginia should be ready, but it will be an uptick in competition from early ACC play.

