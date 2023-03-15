Seven Earn Liberty League Weekly Awards





TROY, NY – The Liberty League has announced its weekly award winners and seven Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athletes from four sports have been recognized. Among them is a co-Pitcher of the Week, three Performers of the Week and two Doubles Teams of the Week. sophomore Lorna Flores Gonzalez earned two of the honors in women’s tennis. Bryce Burnham (So.,Rocklin, CA/Granite Bay) – Men’s Tennis Singles Artist of the Week

In three California games over spring break, Bryce went 3-0 while playing No. 5. He won his first game 3–6, 6–3, 6–2 in a 5–4 team loss at No. 36 Occidental before posting a 6–1, 5–7, 10–4 win in a 9–0 victory on Whittier. Bryce finished with a 6–4, 7–5 win in a game against No. 10 Emory – RPI’s only singles win against the Eagles, who won 6–1. Lorna Flores Gonzalez (So., Sugar Land, TX/iUniversity Prep.) – Women’s Tennis Singles Performer of the Week

In four games at Orlando during Spring Break last week, Lorna went undefeated while playing No. 3. She started with a 6-4, 6-3 win in a 7-2 victory over Haverford and followed that with a singles point in a 6-3 loss to No. 11 Carnegie Mellon, 6-1, 6-3. Lorna’s third game resulted in a 6-1, 6-2 victory in a 7-2 team victory over North Carolina Wesleyan and she finished with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over a Division II St. Cloud State foe who defeated the Engineers 6-1 to finish their trip to Florida with a 3-1 record. Lorna Flores Gonzalez (So., Sugar Land, TX / iUniversity Prep.) – Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Nikki Rideour (Fr., Minneapolis, MN/Roseville Area) – Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Nikki and Lorna posted a doubles team record of 3-1 in four games while playing No. 1 in Orlando over spring break. They won their first 8-7 (7-3) against a duo from Haverford in a 7-2 team victory and then took their only loss, 8-6, against a No. 11 Carnegie Mellon team, a game the Engineers lost 6-3. The third game resulted in an 8-3 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan 7-2 and they finished with a 6-2 victory over a Division II St. Cloud State side, who defeated the Engineers 6-1 defeated for their Florida trip with a 3-1 record. Joey Harrigan (Gr., Highland Park, IL / Highland Park) – Golf Artist of the Week

At the Savannah Invitational, a two-day, 54-hole tournament featuring 18 schools, 14 of which are in the top 30 in Division III, Joey led the Engineers to ninth place by shooting a +8,224. tied for 18th of 88 golfers by shooting a 71 in the first round, a 77 in the second, and a 76 in the third. He moved five places over the last 18 holes to make the top 20, finished the tournament with nine birdies and was fifth among all participants in par-4 scoring (+2). Ryan Wade(So. Pitcher, Encinitas, CA/San Dieguito Academy) – Baseball Co-Pitcher of the Week

Rylan went five innings without a hit, eliminating Colby in the second leg of a Saturday doubleheader to give the Engineers a 3-0 victory in five innings (called due to darkness). He struckout five batters while facing only two batters above the minimum and walking only two. Igor Visnevsky (So., Delray Beach, FL / American Heritage) – Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Abraham Johannes(Sr., Albuquerque, NM / Albuquerque Academy) – Men’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week

Abraham and Igor posted a team record in doubles of 3-0 while playing No. 2 in California during Spring Break. They won their first game 8-5 against a pairing of No. 36 Occidental in a 5-4 loss, then won 8-2 against a pairing of Whittier, whom the Engineers defeated 9-0. They finished by taking a 6-3 victory against a tandem of No. 10 Emory, to whom RPI lost 6-1. Named to the weekly honors list were: Lauren DeLeo, women’s lacrosse

Matt Lecky, Men’s Athletics

Morgan Lee, Women’s Athletics

Luke Murphy, men’s lacrosse

Joey Saia, baseball

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rpiathletics.com/news/2023/3/14/womens-tennis-seven-earn-liberty-league-weekly-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related