Why India is so good against Australia in Test Cricket: It’s not just about the pitches
By Rajarshi Gupta: Forget pitches. Forget raging gymnasts. Forget what the Australian media has been whining about for the past month. Not only have India been excellent at home against Australia, they have also dominated the Aussies in their own backyard for the past few years. And that is not a fact to mock.
Historically, Australia has been a strong side with exaggerated views of machismo. Mental disintegration of opponents seemed to be as much a part of the strategy as bowling, batting and fielding. It was (and still is) impossible to beat Australia in their country. It was a fortress so well guarded that winning in Australia was just a distant dream, especially for Asian teams.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was first played in 1996. The inaugural edition was a one-off Test, a far cry from the four-match series that now dominate these fierce contests. It wasn’t until 2001 that the rivalry reached its peak. Australia won a record crushing India in the Mumbai test before VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Rahul Dravid orchestrated one of the biggest brawls in the history of the game. India won the series with a thrilling victory in Chennai, ending the fear factor the Aussies carried with them.
Yes, India lost a home series to Australia in 2004, but before that they had also drawn a series in Australia. Yes, India lost a series to Australia in 2007-08, but they showed their zeal not to back down in the toughest of circumstances against the most brutal opposition. Yes, India were knocked out 0-4 by Australia in 2011-2012, but they avenged that with a 4-0 whitewash over the Aussies in 2013. Yes, Australia won 2-0 in 2014-15, but not without a fierce fight from the Indians and quite a scare behind a huge total in Adelaide. That was as much Virat Kohli’s series as Steve Smith’s.
The next series in 2016-17 marked the beginning of India’s stunning domination. In 2016-2017, Australia started with a huge win in Pune before India won in Bengaluru, drew in Ranchi and then won again in Dharamsala to seal the series.
During the 2018-19 Australian tour, India knew they had the best chance of surpassing the hosts, who were without Steve Smith and David Warner. Virat Kohli led with panache as India secured a 2-1 series victory.
Two years later, India took a heavy beating in Adelaide before Ajinkya Rahane took the place of Virat Kohli and oversaw one of the most remarkable come-from-behind wins in history.
The 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy has often been overshadowed by controversy over the pitches used, but India was clearly the better of the two teams. The Nagpur surface was actually a good Asian test wicket as Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja showed with the bat. It was a comeback game for Jadeja who had an equally good time with the ball. Steve Smith admitted an hour of madness cost Australia in Delhi, while the extreme nature of the field in Indore hurt India. After a 9-wicket defeat, Rohit Sharma said India played to their strengths, but Ahmedabad offered a flat lifeless throw and the final Test ended in a tame draw.
There was so much fuss about the pitches in the latest edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, you’d forgive a casual spectator for thinking India is relying solely on bespoke surfaces to beat Australia. Far from it.
Under Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli, India had adopted a simple mantra: “Let pitches go to hell.” And that thought process paid off as India was able to beat South Africa on a dangerous pitch in Johannesburg in 2018 and win games in England at The Oval and Lord’s. Give them what you want, India was always prepared. India eventually had to settle for a draw in England and they even lost a series in South Africa after leading 1-0, but their triumphs in Australia will forever be etched in cricket folklore.
India didn’t just beat Australia; beating them in their traditional strongholds from 2018 to 2021. In 2018-2019 India won in Adelaide and Melbourne and a few years later after winning another Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground they shocked the hosts in Brisbane, where Australia had not lost a Test match since 1988.
The idea that India only relied on spinning fields and no other skills to beat Australia is therefore bizarre. And this idea was maliciously spread by sections of the Australian press, while a few former cricketers were furious at the enthusiasm with which India prepared pitches for the recent Test series.
Rohit Sharma himself was a bit misguided when he hinted that such rough tracks have been India’s greatest ally.
India has just gotten much better at mind games over the years. Australia has been found wanting, at least against India. There was tension in 2017 when Steve Smith sought help from the Aussie locker room for a DRS referral and Virat Kohli lost his cool. The then India captain was furious at the post-match press conference, furious with the Australians. That certainly spiced up the series that India won. India went to Australia while two of their biggest stars were serving suspensions for their roles in SandpaperGate, but if you thought the Aussies had become tame in their absence, you’re wrong. Replacement Captain Tim Paine was merry behind the stumps until Virat Kohli had had enough and returned him some of his own medicine. It wasn’t long before Rishabh Pant joined the party with taunts of ‘temporary captain’ for Paine.
The 2020-21 series was less acrimonious, but the Indian team was unhappy with Brisbane’s hostile Covid protocols and crowd behavior at one of Australia’s most iconic test venues. To top it off, the Australian media (including former cricketers) were busy writing the Indians off and had to applaud the spirit of the visitors after that famous victory over the Gabba.
India enjoys these mind games and they know Australia doesn’t like refunds. In addition, Australia has shown that it is quicker to succumb to pressure. Many Indian players are convinced that once they have cornered the Aussies, it is almost impossible to bounce back. However, India is excellent at fighting back. Think Kolkata 2001, Adelaide 2003 and Brisbane 2021. These were iconic wins, hard-fought triumphs and Australia prevailed. And all those defeats cost Australia dearly. Had Australia won in Kolkata, they could have won the series. In Adelaide, India were 85 for 4 in response to Australia’s first innings 556, but the hosts launched a stunning counter-offensive courtesy of VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid. The Bribane victory a little over two years ago gave India their second consecutive win in Australia.
India’s batsmen may not be as good against spin as their predecessors, but some of these guys have guts and can wreak havoc on world-class bowling strikes abroad. Cheteshwar Pujara was outstanding in Australia in 2018/19, Rishabh Pant played some of the most memorable strokes two years later, Ajinkya Rahane scored a fantastic hundred in Melbourne and Virat Kohli played some crucial strokes in many of India’s wins away from home.
While India has been blessed with generations of excellent batsmen, it is bowling that has made the real difference. Australia almost always had no clue about India’s spinners here, but they bullied visiting teams as their batsmen could quickly ignore visiting pacers. That changed with the 2018-19 Indian team.
Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and later Mohammed Siraj intimidated Australia on Australian fields. The Indian tempo attack was relentless in its approach. Bouncers. Fast. Fierce. They were unstoppable. The grin on Virat Kohli’s face was not easy to miss as India’s top fast bowlers dished it out as well as their batsmen. In 2020-21, India was left without Shami after the first test while Bumrah was excluded from the final test. But India still had Siraj in their ranks – it was only his first series but he bent his heart out to take down Australia.
And don’t forget the presence of Ravi Shastri in those Indian dressing rooms. He had a reputation as a fantastic man manager and even without Kohli for the final three Tests of the 2020-21 BGT, India were spectacular, fighting for every run and wicket, thanks in no small part to Shastri’s pep talks and some sharp strategies by his team leadership.
Pitches are just one aspect of the game. Cricket, like any other sport, is more than just natural conditions. India has mastered the art of test cricket over Australia – how long that takes is for time to tell, but to attribute India’s stunning run against the Aussies to helpful pitches alone is disdain for the majestic efforts of men who have left everything on the field during the last 8 years.
