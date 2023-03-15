Arkansas high school football coach is accused of grabbing and shoving a student





ST. FRANICS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas school district athletic director and head football coach are being charged after a student reported that the Palestine-Wheatley coach grabbed and pushed him. Terry Farmer is charged with third-degree battery endangering the welfare of a minor after a reported incident involving a football player. In the town of Palestine, Arkansas, with a population of less than 700, parents told us they had questions. One parent, who asked us not to identify her and change her voice for privacy reasons, said her frustration centered around Palestine-Wheatley High School District Athletic Director and head football coach, Terry Farmer. “Very frustrating, very upsetting, I even tried to meet him and couldn’t get any answers,” she said. Farmer is accused of grabbing one of his soccer players from behind and pulling him… and also pushing him, almost causing him to fall. The student reported that he suffered bruising after the incident, was afraid of the coach, and did not want to be near him without another adult around. He also said that he no longer wanted to go to school and when he went to classes he was nervous and suffered from headaches and stomach aches. The incident took place in September, but a complaint was not filed with the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department until February after the sheriff’s office said the school refused to address the matter, forcing the family to take legal action. Farmer was arrested on Monday. Another parent said her child has never had any physical problems with the coach, but has dealt with what she calls “bullying” from him. “I was excited that something finally happened. Because there have been so many complaints and nothing has been done about it,” she said. “Since his arrest I’ve had several calls from other parents saying ‘it looks like something needs to be done now’.” She hopes that Farmer will be held accountable and will no longer work for the district. “It’s very frustrating as it all started almost from the first day they hired him. We’ve been with the school for several years now and there’s never been any drama, it’s been a great, great school,” she said. Records show that Farmer is out of jail and is due to appear in court on April 6. We spoke to Farmer on the phone. He told us he could not comment on the matter but says when he can he will. We’ve also reached out to the Palestine-Wheatley School District for comment and to learn more about Farmer’s status. So far we haven’t heard anything.



