Women’s tennis visits Crosstown Rival USC on Wednesday

After a 4-3 win against No. 4 Ohio State, the UCLA women’s tennis team is next tasked with beating crosstown rival USC on the road on Wednesday. David X. Marks Tennis Stadium first serve is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT. The non-conference game was previously scheduled for February 24 and 27, but was postponed both times due to rain.

FOLLOW LIVE

Fans unable to attend the game at USC’s David X. Marks Tennis Stadium will still be able to watch it live. Live streaming and current results are available HERE.

LAST TIME OFF

UCLA took a big win at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Sunday, beating No. 4 Ohio State in a 4-3 thriller after late victories by Fangran Tian And Sasha Vagramov . Vagramov sealed the result seconds after Tian drew the Bruins level. Both matches were three sets of affairs. UCLA took the double and then re-took the lead Ava Catanzarite was victorious in the second completed game of the day. Shelly Bereznyak, Lucia Marzal and Sydni Ratliff triumphed for the Buckeyes. The top-five win represents UCLA’s first since Feb. 7, 2021, when it defeated No. 5 Pepperdine at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Stillwater, Okla.

UCLA women’s tennis is 58-52 in the history of its rivalry with USC. In the most recent meeting (April 15, 2022), the No. 15 Bruins staged a furious comeback against the No. 19 Trojans, but were ultimately defeated by a 4-3 score at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium. The loss was the first in a conference game for UCLA since April 12, 2019 in Washington State. USC rushed out to a 3-0 lead, only for the Bruins to bounce back to tie the game. Salma Ewing took the top field win. Elysia Bolton , Kimmy Hans And Vanessa Ong each triumphed on the singles courts for UCLA. Trailing 2-6, 1-5, Bolton recovered to win in three sets. Each of the three doubles matches was a close battle, with a tiebreak needed on two courts.

EXPLORING THE TROJARS

USC is ranked #42 in the latest ITA Computerized Team Rankings, with a record of 7-4. Individually, four Trojans were recognized in singles and doubles. Madison Sieg leads the way at No. 4 on the singles chart, supported by No. 39 Eryn Cayetano and No. 61 Snow Han. Han and Naomi Cheong team up to form the No. 24 double tandem.

VAGRAMOV NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

After her team’s 4–3 victory against No. 4 Ohio State, Sasha Vagramov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week in a conference announcement Tuesday. The award was presented for the week of March 6-12. Vagramov was on court as the Bruins scored the first and last points of their thrilling 4-3 victory against the Buckeyes Sunday at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. With all eyes on the fourth singles match, the senior won a deuce point to lift her past Isabelle Boulais for a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 result and kick off a celebration. Vagramov also accompanied Vanessa Ong to beat Kolie Allen and Danielle Willson 6–4 on Court 3 to clinch the double point. UCLA has collected 37 weekly awards from the conference. Vagramov has now received two of them. She was previously voted Pac-12 Player of the Week on February 11, 2020.

IN THE RANKING

UCLA has moved up from No. 64 to No. 32 in the most recent ITA Computerized Team Rankings, released Tuesday. The rise came after the Bruins defeated No. 4 Ohio State on Sunday. The latest ITA National Singles and Doubles Rankings came out March 7 and features four Bruins. Leader of the singles list Fangran Tian at No. 63. Ava Catanzarite is listed at number 76, while Kimmy Hans checked in at No. 95. The tandem of Hance and Elise Wagel now ranks No. 10 for doubles, thanks in part to its ITA Southwest Regional Championships title run. The pair defeated current No. 1 Savannah Broadus/Janice Tjen from Pepperdine in the final.

CLINCH WATCH

Ava Catanzarite (Loyola Marymount), Anne Christine Lutkemeyer (CSUN) and Fangran Tian (versus rice), Sasha Vagramov (State of Ohio) and Elise Wagel (in Washington State) have each had one win this season.

AUTUMN SUMMARY

The Bruins performed at six events in the fall, including two national. There were two championship appearances, such as Kimmy Hans And Elise Wagel teamed up to win the ITA Southwest Regional Championships doubles title in San Diego as the combination of Vanessa Ong And Sasha Vagramov won the Dennis Rizza Classic grand prize in Rolling Hills Estates, California. Anne Christine Lutkemeyer , who was the top singles performer at the Women of Troy Invitational, amassed a team-high 11 singles wins. Hans, Ava Catanzarite And Fangran Tian each defeated three nationally ranked opponents. Hance also made it to the singles final round at the ITA Southwest Regionals.

2021-22 IN OVERVIEW

The 2021-22 UCLA women’s tennis team went 13-7 and finished second in the Pac-12 with a 7-1 record. The Bruins advanced past Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Championships, but were defeated by hosts Oklahoma State in a 4–2 decision in the second round. Elysia Bolton And Forbes Abbey qualified for the NCAA singles draw, while the duo of Bolton and Elise Wagel secured a draw in doubles. Bolton advanced to the second round of singles. Forbes (first team), Bolton (second team) and Kimmy Hans (Honorable Mention) received All-Conference honors from the Pac-12. Forbes also received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship award from the ITA Southwest Region.

WHO’S NEW?

v Anne Christine Lutkemeyer And Fangran Tian make up UCLA’s freshman class. Lutkemeyer (Irvine, California), a Blue Chip recruit according to TennisRecruiting.net, was the No. 1 player in her class in 2020 and 2021. She won the singles championship at the PTT Newport Beach, California 2021 Women’s $25K Hard 2 event. At the junior level, Lutkemeyer collected the Girls’ 16 singles crown at the 2018 USTA International Spring Championships in Carson, California. Tian (Beijing, China) won the Girls’ singles title at the 2019 Australian Open Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off event, a wildcard entry into the 2020 Australian Open Junior Championships. She also earned a spot in the World Cup draw singles Roland-Garros Junior Championships 2019.

BROWNS ON TOUR

Ena Shibahara earned her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, when she teamed up with Wesley Koolhof to win the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She also recently made her first women’s doubles grand final round alongside Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara climbed to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022. Catherine Harrison also had an outstanding 2022, making her Grand Slam debut in singles and doubles. She progressed through singles qualifying at Wimbledon and continued her success with a first-round victory. Harrison and partner Ulrikke Eikeri made a doubles match in the second round at Roland-Garros and the pair performed the same at Wimbledon and the US Open. Harrison also secured her first WTA title last year, teaming up with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. The following Bruins in the professional ranks topped the WTA rankings in 2022: Robin Anderson (No. 137 singles and 181 doubles), Harrison (214 singles and 69 doubles), Elysia Bolton (230 doubles), Chanelle van Nguyen (350 singles) and Jada Hart (489 doubles).

