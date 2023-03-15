I was a reluctant hockey mom. This is how my contempt for the game turned into pride

This First Person column was written by Jocelyn Crocker, whose son plays hockey in Edmonton. For more information on CBC’s First Person stories, see the frequently asked questions .

It’s December and I’m sitting in a chilly arena in Okotoks, Alta, watching a sport I’ve hated since childhood, and I’m sobbing. No one is more surprised than I that I am shedding tears of joy.

I’m at a hockey tournament and my 11-year-old son Francis has just won the “heart and hustle award” for playing his best game ever, and as a result the last shreds of my long and determined aversion to hockey have melted away.

Growing up in Edmonton, hockey was never for my family. My parents took my sister and I to art classes and musical theater rehearsals instead of practices and tournaments. On weekends we watched episodes of Star Treknot Hockey night in Canada. In our home, icing was put on cakes, gunfights belonged in western movies, and periods were put at the end of sentences.

Despite (or perhaps despite) its cultural significance, I continued to shun hockey as an adult. In 2006, I lived on Whyte Avenue, an entertainment district that hosted many hockey parties, and it was impossible to ignore the fact that the Edmonton Oilers were in the Stanley Cup Finals.

I knew the outcome of the games by the hooting and roaring that echoed through the thin walls of my rental unit, but I wasn’t swept up in the excitement. The opposite actually. I was honestly baffled why a game would be so important to so many people when it seemed like a huge waste of time, money and teeth.

I am now a professional nerd. I am the chair of the physics department at a post-secondary institution in Edmonton and a few months away from completing my PhD. I have a husband and two teenagers. In my (scarce) spare time, I make art . I thought there was no room for hockey in my busy life.

It took a U13 Tier 6 hockey team to realize just how offside I had been judging the sport.

By the way, for the uninitiated like I was until this year, U13 Tier 6 translates to a team with inexperienced kids under the age of 13 whose hockey skills are at the “fun of the game” level.

Serious concerns

I had many reasons why my son wouldn’t play hockey. It is expensive. Schedules are unpredictable, arenas are cold and the equipment stinks. He can get hurt. But mostly it’s because I didn’t like the game.

I was concerned about the inculturation Francis might get. I didn’t want him to become the hockey stereotype cemented in my mind: jersey-wearing dudes more focused on the Stanley Cup rather than real priorities. The sexual assault controversy in Hockey Canada made my blood boil and I didn’t want my son to join a system that would try to protect powerful men at the expense of powerless women.

I tried to get him into science fiction, but my nerdy indoctrination attempts failed. The greater my opposition, the more Francis longed to play. I tried to divert his attention to other pursuits. He played football, baseball, fencing and even ball hockey, but it was never enough. They weren’t hockey players.

My husband, Mike, disagreed with my reticence. His fondest childhood memories were backyard ice rinks, workouts, and games, and he wanted our son to experience these things too. Hockey, namely his and Francis’ enthusiasm for it and my active rejection of it (and theirs) became a source of tension between us. My daughter Charlotte was my only ally, as she was also interested in the arts. However, since marriage and parenting involve compromises, I finally gave in in June 2022.

Mike jumped in with both feet as assistant coach, which I initially celebrated because there was always one parent at the games, so both parents in general and yours truly didn’t have to be present.

I was wrong. Has your child ever asked, “Are you coming to watch my game tonight?” You can’t say no, even if you would rather have a root canal treatment.

Change of heart

Sitting in those cold arenas, my reluctance and reservations have turned to pride. I have watched my son learn sportsmanship, resilience and confidence. He has learned how to fall and get back up, how to win and lose with grace, how to celebrate the successes of others, how to recognize progress, how to work towards a goal and how to win a game. can win through teamwork.

My son is not the only one who has grown. The coaches, players and parents helped me learn the ropes. I now know that skates need to be sharpened more than once a season. That the players don’t have their parents carry their own hockey bags. That you stop counting after your team is seven goals ahead (or behind). That there is a difference between home and away shirts. That said, sweaters shouldn’t be put in the dryer for too long or they will melt.

I also have parental hockey which looks down to a proverbial sport. Tuques and gloves are a must, a cushion to go between the cold couches and the butt. I also recommend a thermos of hot tea for long-lasting cheer and a portable art project to keep your hands busy.

Francis’ team made it to the gold medal game during their league’s minor hockey week in January. The game was so close that as the clock ticked toward the end of the third period, I had to remind myself to take a breath. They didn’t win, but it didn’t matter. It was a great game. Is my son destined for Gretzky-esque greatness? No, but that’s not what it’s all about.

When Mike was 14, he loosened his skates in the Donnan Arena locker room when a ice machine exploded . His father acted quickly to save two others’ lives Ralph Henke . I now understand that courage and quick thinking are a core part of hockey culture, which deserve to be celebrated and not belittled.

To open

As our family’s first hockey season comes to a close, I realize my rejection of the game was willful ignorance. I expected raging competitive lunatics in the stands, but instead I’ve seen kind parents cheering for every goal, even the one our team scores on its own. The toxic masculinity I feared has not materialized.

This column is not intended to be a Gordie Howe hat-trick, which I recently learned is a goal, an assist, and a fight in one game. It’s a public declaration of love to my husband and son to tell them that by letting go of my biases, prejudices, and assumptions, I’ve learned that the great Canadian game of hockey has some good, fine, many redeeming qualities.

That said, I still don’t understand when a player is offside, but there’s always another season for me to learn.