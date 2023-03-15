Women Leaders in Tennis graduate Mary Baker is changing the game for youth | March 15, 2023





March 15, 2023 | Tennis NSW Mary Baker is a recent graduate of the Women Leaders in Tennis Program (WLIT) and is committed to bringing about change for youth players in the NSW tennis community. Facilitated by Grand Slam Champion and Tennis NSW Women and Girls Lead, Casey Dellacqua, the Tennis Australia program aims to build the leadership knowledge, skills and confidence of women leaders in their local tennis clubs through a series of online and face-to-face face-to-face workshops. The four-month program involves conducting an Action Learning project, where participants identify a key problem in their club and come up with ways to rectify the situation so that you can put their new knowledge into practice. Mary is currently the club president of North West Sydney Tennis and has been involved with the club for over 14 years. Despite already holding a senior position within her local tennis community, Mary was eager to take the opportunity to join the WLIT and further develop her mentoring and leadership skills. “Tennis committees have traditionally been run by men, and from my little fame in the locality, that seems to be true not just for our club, but for many others,” said Mary. “These types of courses are important because I don’t know that many of our female volunteers would have the confidence to move into larger roles, especially if they have not run a company before or held a leadership position in a company. ” When deciding where to focus her WLIT Action Learning project, Mary chose to draw on her personal experience when she stopped enjoying tennis as a teenager because the sport was too individualistic. Baker had noticed a similar pattern among teenage girls at North West Sydney Tennis and so was determined to find a way to keep teenage girls playing tennis by focusing on creating a larger social space. “The common agreement is mostly that social aspect. For me then there was no social space associated with tennis and if you didn’t want to keep playing at a competitive level with all the strict obligations there was no place where you could just join in whenever you felt like it had. “There wasn’t even a special place in the club to gather with girls and boys your own age if you just wanted to have some social interaction. “Our clubhouse hasn’t been modernized since the 1970s and it takes 100 of us, or more comfortably 50 to 60 people, but we have 1000 members so it really limits our options to add a few ping pong tables or to a social area for young people to hang out. “I believe that modern facilities will not only help us look more professional, but will also give us the space to create these social spaces, which will hopefully give the girls a chance to make friends and make them stay so we can meet. them in coaching and leadership positions.” Congratulations Mary, the Tennis NSW community is immensely grateful for your passion and dedication to the sport. Applications for the next WLIT program are now open. For more information and to apply click here or contact Gemma Eaton Women and Girls Coordinator [email protected]

