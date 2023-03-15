Women’s Lacrosse rolls past Rhodes (Tenn.) for first win of season, 20-11





ST. LEO, Fla.— Senior Erin Jayne (Merrimac, Massachusetts) and graduate student Emily Curtis (Walpole, Mass.) scored four goals and three assists apiece and sophomore Clara Connolly (Hanover, Massachusetts) produced three goals and two assists and collected a career-high 13 ties as Babson College Monday night defeated Rhodes College (Tenn.), 20-11, in non-conference women’s lacrosse action at Saint Leo University’s Turf Stadium . With the win, Babson recorded his first win of the season and improved to 1-3 as Rhodes, who finished last spring with a 15-4 record after winning the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. , fell to 3-4 this season. Senior Claudia Dodge (Pelham, NY) contributed three goals to the cause for Babson during his sophomore year Kathryn Blake (Medfield, Massachusetts) added two goals and an assist and senior Anna Katherine Sypniewski (Vero Beach, Fla.) scored with a goal and an assist in the win. Junior Nicole Darveau (Sudbury, Massachusetts) and sophomores Jessica Evans (Southbury, Conn.) and Cameron Rabenold (Cincinnati, Ohio) scored one goal each and junior Kayleigh Hacker (Natick, Massachusetts) scooped up a team-high five ground balls. Junior Avery Burke (Dunn Loring, Va.) led the Lynx with five goals and six tie checks, senior Carina Wesker (Baltimore, Md.) added three goals, and senior Emily Bruner (Gaithersburg, Md.) contributed three assists. Sophomore Anna Erskine (Arlington, Va.) scored two goals and junior Chloe Parker (Sparks, Md.) scored once and caused three turnovers in the setback. Babson burst out of the gates with five goals in the first five minutes, including two goals and two assists from Connolly, two goals from Dodge, and a goal and an assist from Curtis. Curtis, Evans and Darveau found the back of the net to extend the Beaver margin to 8-0 before Rhodes came on with a pair in the last minute of the first quarter to make it 8-2 after one frame. to make. The Greens continued the offense with the first three hits and four of the first of the second period, including three goals from Jayne and one from Dodge. Rhodes got back-to-back goals from Wesker and Burke, but Babson answered with four of the next four goals to end the first half, with goals from Rabenold, Blake, Curtis and Jayne, and the teams went into halftime with Babson. on 6/16. Both teams scored twice in the third quarter, with Erskine and Burke encircling Rhodes goals around strikes from Blake and Curtis for Babson, and the teams interspersed goals in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring. The Beavers finished with a 32-19 lead in shots, a 15-10 margin in ground balls, and a 20-13 lead in ties. Babson sophomore Kathleen Murphy (Scarborough, Maine) made five saves in goal and Rhodes senior Emma Bradley (Alexandria, Va.) made four stops at the other end. Babson returns home to open their 2023 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) schedule against defending champion and preseason favorite Springfield this Saturday at 1 p.m. Rhodes plays again on Wednesday in Clearwater, Florida, against Franklin & Marshall. GAME NOTES

• Monday was the first ever meeting between Babson and Rhodes.

• The Greens reached 20 goals for the first time this season after reaching the milestone four times in five games last April.

• The Beavers are 14-1 since the start of last season and 44-3 since 2018 in scoring at least 12 goals.

• Jayne extended her points streak to 32 games from the start of last season.

