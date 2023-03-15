



March 14, 2023, 9:38 PM



All Saints Primary crowned National Champions of Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Program in Guyana St. Lawrence Primary (East Bank Essequibo) takes second place; Enterprise Primary (East Coast Demerara) takes third place GEORGE TOWN, Guyana All Saints Primary have been crowned the National Champions of the 2023 edition of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket Programme, following close and intense competitive encounters with rival provincial finalist St Lawrence Primary from Essequibo and Enterprise Primary from Demerara. The three schools took to the playing field of the Police Force Sports Club Ground in Georgetown on Friday, March 10, to compete in the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket National Festival Finals, in front of their classmates, family, well-wishers and stakeholders. Those in attendance included: The Honorable Charles Ramson Minister for Culture, Youth and Sport; representatives of the Ministry of Education; Mr. Stephen Grell Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited; mr. Bissoondyal Singh Director of the CWI and Chairman of the Guyana Cricket Board; Dr. Ritesh Tularam Deputy Chief Education Officer; Mr. Deleep Singh – Director of Cricket West Indies and Executive Member of the Guyana Cricket Board, Mrs. Jonelle Dummett Manager – Marketing & Communications of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited; Ms Denise Hobbs – General Manager Operations of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited and Mr Kurt Braithwaite Acting Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts. Also in attendance were several former players from Guyana and the West Indies: Clyde Butts, Colin Stuart, Reon King, Leon Johnson and Steven Jacobs, who attended the final to get into action and support the junior cricket event. The Republic Bank Five for Fun program, created by Republic Bank and Cricket West Indies, was launched in Guyana in 2022. Five for Fun is a new cricket format designed around the principles of fun, inclusion and equality, and is part of Cricket West Indies Future Stars program to encourage grassroots participation and create a pathway to international cricket. The three teams competed in a round robin format, playing 2 matches, with each match consisting of 10 overs, with each team hitting 5 overs. The overall champions were determined by the highest series score from their two combined matches. Based on the two games played by each school, All Saints Primary came out champions with a combined aggregate run score of 180, while St. Lawrence Primary and Enterprise Primary scored 178 and 171 respectively. A formal closing ceremony and award ceremony followed the conclusion of the games, whereby all players received certificates of participation in the program, in addition to medals and trophies for first, second and third place. Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited – Stephen Grell commented:

CWI Director and GCB President, Bissoondyal Singh said:

The formal closing ceremony and award ceremony of the Republic Bank Five for Fun Cricket National Festival Finals was moderated by Mr John Ramsingh, journalist and cricket enthusiast.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.windiescricket.com/news/all-saints-primary-crowned-national-champions-of-republic-bank-five-for-fun-cricket-programme-in-guyana/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related