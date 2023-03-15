Sports
Why this Badger could be a dark horse for the Heisman
With spring practice days for Wisconsin football, there is undeniably electricity surrounding this program. Luke Fickell, the Badgers’ newly appointed head coach, wasted little time in surrounding himself with a top-notch staff of coaches, highlighted by Phil Longo as his new offensive coordinator.
Fickell also brought a bevy of talent into the transfer portal. He brought in four wide receiver transfers: CJ Williams from USC, Bryson Green from Oklahoma State, and Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs, both of whom followed Coach Fickell from Cincinnati.
After QB Graham Mertz announced his decision to enter the portal and move on to the Florida Gators, the next day Oklahoma’s Nick Evers announced his intention to leave the Sooners and become a badger. Weeks later, Braedyn Locke of the state of Mississippi also arrived through the portal.
Perhaps the crown jewel of all these transfers is former SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. If he can win the starting job out of this talented position room, Mordecai has the possibility of a magical honeymoon with Wisconsin football.
A solid base in the offensive line.
Almost any coach will tell you that football is won in the trenches. Last season, Wisconsin football allowed 27 sacks in their 13 games. This amounted to 2.08 sacks per game. That ranked 65th in the nation for sacks allowed per game.
While the departed Graham Mertz was a solid quarterback, he’s not exactly mobile. His recorded 40-meter sprint times were just over five seconds. No one will confuse him with Lamar Jackson or Jalen Hurts.
Mordecai is a much more mobile quarterback. His former team, Southern Methodist University (SMU), surrendered just 21 sacks in 13 games last season for an average of 1.62 per game. This was tied for 40th in the country.
Mordechai’s sprint time of 40 meters was a respectable 4.75. Again, not Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick, but a solid step up from 5.0+.
Wisconsin Football’s new outdoor weapons
The Badgers return three solid targets in Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis. Dike was the leading receiver for Wisconsin last season with 689 yards on 47 receptions and six touchdowns. Bell was second on the team in receptions with 30, yards with 444, and touchdown receptions with 5.
In an effort to make Wisconsin football’s reception space one of the deepest in the nation, Fickell brought in two high-profile transfers with USC’s CJ Williams and Oklahoma State’s Bryson Green.
Further deepening this impressive array of talent are the two transfers that followed Fickell from Cincinnati: Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs. These young receivers have additional skills that allow them to grow into great playmakers.
Wisconsin Football’s other Heisman candidate is in the backfield
When you’ve had two years with consecutive 1,200-yard seasons, life becomes much easier as a new quarterback learning a new offensive system.
That’s exactly what Mordecai will be blessed with, as Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen is primed for a potential monster season.
Before you accuse me of just throwing the Heisman trophy around too liberally, I mentioned Allen as a potential candidate because the odds of him winning the Heisman are currently set at 25-1, which is the 10th best in the country and the on second highest running back in the country.
Unfortunately for Allen, this award no longer seems to be for the best player in football, but for the most exciting quarterback award. Since Wisconsin’s own, the great Ron Dayne, won the award in 1999 (has it been that long?), there have been a total of 4 non-quarterback players who have won the award. I counted Reggie Bush in that group because even though he was eventually taken from him, he won.
While Allen’s odds are currently 80-1 (according to Fanduel Sportsbook), history shows they’re likely much longer.
On a side note, I’d like to express my personal outrage at Melvin Gordon being disqualified in 2014. The second-highest rushing yards in a season more than justified a second-place finish. I’m getting off my soapbox for now.
Mordecai as Dark Horse candidate
OK, please understand I’m not saying this is a slot or that you should take your 401(k) and place this bet. A dark horse, by definition, is a little-known contender who puts on an unexpectedly good show.
That’s exactly what Tanner Mordecai can do. His odds, currently at 120-1, are incredibly long. But let’s take a look at its credentials and competition.
He plays for a coach (OC Phil Longo) who took a redshirt freshman who had attempted 10 passes in his collegiate career and made him 10th at last year’s Heisman award. North Carolina was nowhere near the level of talent that Wisconsin will be able to use this season.
Mordecai has played at the highest level. He backed up Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Spencer Rattler during his time in Oklahoma. He transferred to SMU when last year’s Heisman winner, Caleb Williams, enrolled in Oklahoma for his freshman season.
In his two seasons with SMU, he threw for 7,152 yards, a 66.4% game percentage, and 72 touchdowns against 22 interceptions. He definitely has the qualities to win the award.
One of the obstacles he will have to overcome is the anti-Big Ten bias that seems to persist.
Ron Dayne was the last Heisman winner of the 20th century. In the 24 awards of the 21st century, there has only been one Big Ten winner (Troy Smith in 2006). Nebraska QB Eric Crouch won it in 2001, but that was before the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten.
Another potential drawback is his “dark horse” status. It seems that besides not caring much about Big Ten players, the Heisman trophy voters don’t change their initial opinion much. Whoever is on the watch list during the pre-season has a much better chance of winning than a player who appears out of the blue.
2019 LSU QB Joe Burrow and 2020 Alabama WR Davonta Smith are the only two recent winners not on the preseason waiting lists, though Burrow showed up soon after the first week or so. Of course, it comes as no surprise that the only two players to emerge victorious and not make the early lists happened to be in the SEC.
Last year, TCU’s Max Duggan almost caused a major runaway, taking second to USC’s Caleb Williams. How did Duggan achieve this?
By playing in a team that was relevant in the image of the Dutch Championship. While USC was clearly nowhere near that, Williams has been a media darling since his freshman year at Oklahoma. He also had very impressive stats to back up that hype.
However, Duggan had rather pedestrian numbers for such a prestigious award. He threw for 3,698 yards, completed 63.7% of his passes, and had 32 touchdowns to eight interceptions. What ultimately put him in position to win was TCU’s impressive 12-1 record in the Big 12.
Wisconsin football will likely be a favorite in every regular season game except their game against Ohio State. If he can put up the kind of numbers he did at SMU, and the Badgers make it to the Big Ten Championship, he has an excellent chance of being in the mix.
So I’m not saying he’s going to win it. Don’t be surprised if Tanner Mordecai is a December nominee at the Downtown Athletic Club.
