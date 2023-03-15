Hockey rockets shot down by Xaverian in OT in final 4 | Sport

LOWELL It came down to it, but in the end it was a heartbreaking loss for the Reading High hockey team.

Reading fell to Xaverian, 1-0, in overtime in an epic battle in the MIAA Division 1 Final 4 Semifinals at Tsongas Center Sunday night.

Senior Joe DiMartino scored the game-winning goal for the No. 7 seeded Hawks (16-8-0) at 3:13 in overtime to send them to the TD Garden this Sunday to duke it out with Pope Francis.

The fans showed up and showed up for Reading as the students were excited and the Rockets were able to feed off of the crowd’s energy.

We left it all there, said Reading coach Mark Doherty. It was a big effort and you have to give No. 12 (Joe DiMartino) credit. It was an absolute snipe of a goal, nothing Chris (Hanifan) could have done and it was just a goal from the scorer. We really wish we were playing next Sunday but a team has to lose and tonight unfortunately we were. But we have achieved so much this season.

Up to the overtime period, the Rockets (14-8-4) had not allowed a goal in 10 straight periods and it was a testament to their tournament success. Junior goaltender Chris Hanifan was once again outstanding, finishing with 22 saves.

Reading controlled much of the game, even shorting the Hawks, 32-23, but things just didn’t go as Xaverian goalkeeper Cole Pouliot-Porter was equally impressive with 32 saves.

The Rockets fought hard for more than three periods. Even though it wasn’t the end they hoped for, Doherty couldn’t be more proud of this group of kids.

I am very proud of this group of kids, Rocket’s coach said. It would have been easy to just wrap it up when we had our issues and now we’ve made it to the last four teams in the state and I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished. The kids stayed together when things didn’t go well. We had great senior leadership all season and we’re going to miss those kids.

Both teams came out quickly and were ready to play as the first eight minutes of play were constantly back and forth and both sides had some good chances.

Hanifan was caught early and as the clock ticked down in the first inning, he made some important saves as the Hawks began to press around the net.

At the end of the first period, the shots were tied on seven and it was everyone’s game.

The second period was a lot of back and forth action as both teams got a little more feeling for each other now.

Reading controlled most of the game in the period, beating the Hawks 11-5 in the second.

At 11:48 of the second, Xaverian got the game’s first power play opportunity.

But Reading’s kill was excellent as the Rockets did a great job cleaning it up and not allowing the Hawks a single quality shot at the net.

With 50 seconds left in the second period, Reading were awarded another penalty giving Xaverian another important goal-scoring opportunity.

The Hawks started third on the power play and got out quickly with five quick shots at Hanifan, but he dove left and right to keep the game scoreless.

At 1:24 of the third it was Reading’s turn to continue the power play and it was heavy on the man advantage as Evan Pennucci and Laz Giardina both had good chances to score.

It turned out to be an epic showdown between two of the top states as it ended winless after regulation which meant overtime to decide who plays in the state finals.

Two minutes into overtime, junior Cam Fahey had a great rush on the ice and almost scored on a wrist shot, but Pouliot-Porter made a huge save.

Soon after, DiMartino skated into the Reading zone and fired an absolute snipe under the crossbar to send the Hawks to the Finals.

That was the first goal Hanifan allowed in over 155 minutes of playoff action. The Rockets have so much to be proud of and after going 2-5-1 in their final eight games of the regular season, Reading put on an incredible tournament run and were the last public school to be in Division 1.