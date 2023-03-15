China’s table tennis chief calls for concentration in preparation for the Paris Olympics – Xinhua





Liu Guoliang, chairman of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA), returns the ball during the opening ceremony of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, Sept. 30, 2022. (Xinhua/ Liu Xu) China Table Tennis Federation president Liu Guoliang said the national team will select paddlers for Paris 2024 this year through two major tournaments. BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) — President Liu Guoliang of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA) has emphasized the importance of concentration as the team prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics. China has won 32 of a possible 37 gold medals since table tennis debuted at the 1988 Olympics. China’s all-time top team is preparing for the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals in Durban, South Africa from May 20-28, before taking part in the Asian Games at home with the aim of repeating their success at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, where China won five gold medals. “The ITTF WTTC Finals and the Asian Games will be a comprehensive test of our strength in 2023, to lay a solid foundation in our preparation for the Paris Olympics,” said Liu. “All elite paddlers will participate in the ITTF WTTC Finals, and a fierce competition is expected,” said Liu. Lin Shidong serves during his men’s singles round of 32 match against Ma Long at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash on March 14, 2023. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) “As we compete in the Asian Games on home soil, it is expected to provide paddlers with a more comprehensive test than the ITTF WTTC Finals in terms of pressure and atmosphere,” the Chinese table tennis legend added. Discussing the Paris Olympics, Liu said China has the strength to compete for five gold medals while admitting the challenge will be huge. “The key is that we can select a squad that has the greatest strength and can handle the pressure,” he explained. “In 2023, we are in the final push towards the Paris Olympics. The two major tournaments this year will give us the opportunity to observe and select suitable players,” said Liu. In addition to well-known figures such as Ma Long, Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha, emerging young stars also attract a lot of attention. Liu said China’s young players will pose great challenges to veteran veterans ahead of Paris 2024. “We are going for five gold medals in Paris. With more than a year to go until the Olympic Games in Paris, there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of room for improvement. We need to focus on ourselves and consolidate our leading position in the world rankings .” tennis,” he concluded.

