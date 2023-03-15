India vs Australia test series Player Ratings, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Ashes, cricket news

Despite some great performances in Indore and Ahmedabad, Australia will not return home with the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy after India won the series 2-1.

Beating India in their own backyard remains one of the biggest challenges in the sport and Australia will have to wait until 2027 for another chance to break the drought.

This year’s test tour of India was career-defining for a few Australian stars, but devastating for others.

DAVID WARNER 2

26 runs at 8.66

The veteran opener’s final journey across India did not go to plan, flying home after the Delhi test after suffering a fractured elbow.

Warner looked completely out of his depth at Nagpur but rediscovered his mojo in Delhi, pairing with Usman Khawaja for a gritty 50-run opening partnership before being withdrawn from the match with a concussion.

The 36-year-old will end his career having never scored a Test century on Indian soil.

USMAN KHAWAJA 9

333 runs at 47.57

Undeniably Australia’s best batsman in the series, Khawaja passed fifty three times in the final chapter of his stunning Test renaissance.

Off a raging turner at Indore, the Queenslander secured Australia’s nine-wicket victory with a stylish 60 in the first innings, but his Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign will be remembered for the 422-ball, 611-minute marathon at Ahmedabad. It was the longest Test innings by an Australian in India.

MARNUS LABUSCHAGNE 6

244 runs at 40.66

The world’s No. 1 test hitter, Labuschagne made many starts during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but never got through.

The Queenslanders’ batting technique came under the microscope after repeatedly getting stuck on the crease, seemingly unsure whether to push forward or backward.

He passed fifty once in the series, on the last day of the final test on a batting-friendly deck in Ahmedabad.

STEVE SMITH 4

145 rides at 29:00

Smith was unable to repeat his 2017 heroics in India, much to Australia’s frustration.

The Border-Gavaksar Trophy was the first time he failed to reach fifty in a Test series by at least three innings.

All five of Smith’s dismissals were against spin bowlers, with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin silencing Australia’s most experienced batsman in subcontinent conditions.

PETER HANDCOMB 6

145 rides at 29:00

Despite several impressive strikes in India, Handscomb has almost certainly not done enough to maintain his spot in the starting eleven for the World Test Championship final.

Chosen as a horses-for-course selection, the Victorian proved his worth at Nagpur and Delhi with scores of 31 and 72 not out in the first innings.

But Handscomb’s batting stance was shown in Ahmedabad, bowled for 17 on an absolute away after returning to a full pitch on the stumps.

MATTHEW RENSHAW 1

4 runs at 1.33

Oh dear.

Matthew Renshaw failed to repay the voter’s confidence after his surprise shot for the series opener at Nagpur, which LBW rejected in both innings for a golden duck and 2.

The Queenslander happened to get a chance to redeem himself in Delhi after replacing David Warner as a substitute for a concussion, but was once again stuck on the pads for 2 while attempting a reckless sweep shot.

TRAVIS HEAD 7

235 runs at 47:00

It’s fair to say dropping Travis Head for the series opener at Nagpur was a mistake.

The reckless southpaw scored Australia’s highest in the second innings of the last three Tests, leading the visitors to victory at Indore before falling agonizingly short of a century at Ahmedabad.

Head is still chasing that coveted maiden away Test Century, but any concerns about whether he can bat on the subcontinent are all but gone.

CAMERON GREEN 8

135 runs at 67.50, zero wickets

A breakaway streak for the young all-rounder, Cameron Green plundered his maiden Test century at Ahmedabad to show why he is regarded as a future superstar of Australian cricket.

The Western Australian missed the first two Tests due to a persistent finger injury and his absence was deeply felt by the visitors.

Meanwhile, Green is still chasing a test wicket against India, conceding 222 runs against the nation without a breakthrough.

ALEX CAREY 5

56 runs at 9.33, 4 catches and 2 stumps

Woeful with the bat, but extraordinary behind the stumps.

Carey’s campaign will be remembered for his impeccable work with the gloves, surpassing his Indian counterpart Shikar Bharat throughout the series.

However, South Australia’s obsession with sweeping came back to haunt him, registering just one score over 10 and falling victim to Ravichandran Ashwin five times.

MITCHELL STARC 4

2 wickets at 66.00

Having missed the first two tests due to injury, Starc struggled as Australia’s only sailor in Indore and Ahmedabad.

Starc’s reverse swing proved ineffective, while his bouncer was treated with absolute disdain, but India’s world-class batsmen.

Like David Warner, Starc will almost certainly not return to India, a nation he has yet to conquer.

PAT KOMMINS 4

3 wickets at 39.66

The Australian captain was uncharacteristically inaccurate with the new ball at Nagpur and Delhi, repeatedly wandering off the pads to India’s openers.

After the second test in Delhi, where he served as a lone sailor, Cummins returned home to spend time with his family while his mother Maria underwent treatment in palliative care.

SCOTT BOLAND 3

Zero wickets

The Victorian cult hero has been unstoppable on home soil in recent summers, but he failed to make an impact during his lone test in India.

Boland relentlessly peppered a good line and length during the series opener in Nagpur, but India’s batters were mostly unfazed by the 33-year-old.

NATHAN LYON 9

22 wickets at 10.36pm

He called the GOAT for a reason.

After a disappointing start at Nagpur, Lyon was at his best for the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, finishing the series as the leading wicket-taker among touring Test spinners in India.

The veteran off-spinner was named Player of the Match at Indore after striking out 8-64 in the second innings, helping Australia to a nine-wicket victory.

TODD ​​MURPHY 8

14 wickets at 25.21

Twelve months ago, Murphy couldn’t break into Victoria’s Sheffield Shield side, but the young tweaker is returning home after sacking Virat Kohli four times in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite having only seven first-class matches to his name, the bespectacled 22-year-old bowled flawlessly through the four Tests, cementing his status as eventual successor to Nathan Lyon.

Murphy and Cameron Green are the future of Australian cricket.

MATTHEW KUHNEMANN 7

9 wickets at 31.11

Transferred to India on the eleventh hour, Kuhnemann perfectly rounded out Australia’s spin trio in the final three tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The Queenslander was particularly impressive in Indore, taking a career best 5-16 in the first innings to help India roll to 109 on the first day.

Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy could lead the Test side’s bowling attack when Australia return to India in 2017.