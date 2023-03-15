Maybe Quinn Ewers made the wrong choice





The Ohio State football team was awarded the highest-rated recruit they have ever received in the program’s history Quinn Ewers devoted to them. He was initially supposed to be in the class of 2022 but was reclassified to 2021 so that he could go to campus earlier and get some NIL money. Ewers then amassed $1 million in NIL money without ever taking the field for the Buckeyes. After the 2021 season was over, he switched closer to home. He decided to go to Texas, where he had originally committed before moving to Ohio State. Ewers then played in 10 games for Texas last season, but didn’t really show good numbers. He threw for 2,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and completed only 58% of his passes. Frankly, he looked like a pedestrian to the Longhorns. Now it seems Ewers made the wrong decision to move to Texas. He could lose his job to Arch Manning, the number one recruit in the 2023 class. Manning is the son of Cooper Manning, who is a brother to both Peyton and Eli Manning. Perhaps Ewers should have decided to stay at a school that has a track record of producing first-round picks in the quarterback spot. Had he stayed, he would have been the undisputed starter this year as CJ Stroud moves on to play at the next level. Instead, Ewers needs to brace himself and make sure he plays well enough this spring to avoid being benched. It’s a strange turn of events for a man who could have been the face of Ohio State’s football program and was developed by the nation’s top QB mind in Ryan Day. We’ll see what happens this spring and into the fall with the quarterback battle in Austin. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes. QB battle of their own. If Ewers had stayed in Columbus, it wouldn’t have been a battle at all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scarletandgame.com/2023/03/14/ohio-state-football-maybe-quinn-ewers-made-wrong-choice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related