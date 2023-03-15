Sports
Medvedev defeats Zverev in Indian Wells | ATP tour
Down but not out, Daniil Medvedev extended his sweltering winning streak to 17 matches on Tuesday as he recovered from a bad fall to beat Alexander Zverev at the BNP Paribas Open.
The fifth seed made a run for it when he went wide at 2-3 in the second set, screaming in pain as he rolled his right ankle. However, after his ankle was tied, he went ahead and turned the match around, taking victory on his second match point and getting a score of 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory against the 12th placed German.
“When I turned [my ankle]”I thought I’d be fine,” said Medvedev. “But then the pain started to build up really fast, so I was like, ‘That’s not a good sign.’ I felt like I hadn’t broken it, but I felt one of the ligaments was injured a little bit, so I thought I wouldn’t be able to play. It was one of the first times in my life that the physio had taped my ankle, so I decided to give it a try. What was surprising was that running was much easier than walking. So when I walked, I had a limp and then I walked fine.
“If the adrenaline goes down, it’s going to be pretty painful, so I’m probably going to do a scan to see what it is and if I can keep playing.”
Alexander Zverev.” style=”width: 100%;” />
Photo credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour
Alexander Zverev is watching.” style=”width: 100%;” />
Photo credit: Peter Staples/ATP Tour
In the 13th chapter of their rivalry, the aggressive fifth seed racked up 40 winners and also showcased his trademark defensive skills. He was deep behind the baseline to record Zverev’s batting, making fewer mistakes as the game progressed to wear the German out and reach the quarter-finals in Indian Wells for the first time.
Down but not out
After a nasty fall @DaniilMedwed goes on the attack. #InAttack 15% more than his match average to the end of the set.
Bought himself time to recover and a spot in the 1/4 final against @alexdavidovich1 #TennisInsights | @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/HKIwVDOydH
— Tennis Insights (@tennis_insights) March 14, 2023
After losing the opening set, Medvedev saved all 10 break points he faced in the second set, rallied twice from 0/40. He then leveled the game in the tie-break and produced a stunning defensive smash at 1/1. In the third set, Medvedev recovered from wasting a match point on a 5–4 serve, with Zverev breaking back. Medvedev would not be denied however, breaking again when Zverev hit a double fault, before holding on after three hours and 16 minutes of service to advance.
The 27-year-old now leads Zverev 7-6 in their ATP Head2Head series, avenging his loss to the German in the title match at the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals.
Medvedev, currently No. 5 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, is chasing his fourth consecutive title after triumphing in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai last month. He will continue his quest in California against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Zverev missed the second half of last season after injuring his right ankle during his Roland Garros semi-final against Rafael Nadal. The 25-year-old struggled to find his best level when he returned to the Tour in January, but has put in more consistent performances in recent weeks, reaching the semi-finals in Dubai before advancing to the fourth round in Indian Wells.
Davidovich Fokina defeated Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-4 to end the Chilean’s run. The Spaniard dominated throughout the 85-minute clash, scoring 20 winners and breaking four times to reach his third ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final.
Davidovich Fokina, who progressed to the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo in 2021 and the championship game in 2022, has moved up two places to No. 26 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. He reached a career-high No. 27 in April last year.
Garin had not dropped a set heading into the fourth round and knocked out third seed Casper Ruud after qualifying in Indian Wells.
