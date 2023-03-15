Sports
Big Ten Hockey Postseason Honors Announced
Minnesota Matthew Knees was named Big Ten Player of the Year and teammate Brock Faber voted Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row.
Notre ladies Ryan Bischel was named Goalkeeper of the Year while Adam Fantilli from Michigan earned Freshman of the Year honors.
Minnesota Logan Koley And Jimmy Snuggerud finished as conference co-scoring champion with 36 points each. Besides, Minnesotas Bob short was named Coach of the Year for the third time.
The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honors. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical conduct. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition.
2022-23 BIG TEN HOCKEY AWARD WINNERS/ALL BIG TEN TEAMS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Matthew Knies, So., F, MINN
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:
Brock Faber, Jr., D, MINN
TARGET DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR:
Ryan Bischel, Sr., G, ND
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, MICH
COACH OF THE YEAR:
Bob Motzko, OR
CO-SCORING CHAMPIONS:
Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN (36 points)
Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, MINN (36 points)
All-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM
Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, MICH
Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN
Matthew Knies, So., F, MINN
Luke Hughes, So., D, MICH
Brock Faber, Jr., D, MINN
Ryan Bischel, Sr., G, ND
ALL BIG TEN SECOND TEAM
Mackie Samoskevich, So., F, MICH
Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, VAN
Jake Wise, 5th, F, OSU
Jackson LaCombe, Sr., D, MINN
Mason Lohrei, So., D, OSU
Justen Close, Sr., G, MINN
ALL BIG TEN FAIR MENTION
Gavin Brindley, Fr., F, MICH
TJ Hughes, Fr., F, MICH
Jagger Joshua, Sr., F, MSU
Stephen Halliday, Fr., F, OSU
Connor MacEachern, Sr., F, PSU
Kevin Wall, Sr., F, PSU
Ryan Johnson, Sr., D, MINN
Nick Levermann, Gr., D, ND
Corson Ceulemans, So., D, WIS
Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU
Jakub Dobes, So., G, OSU
ALL FRESH YEARS TEAM:
Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, MICH *
Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN
Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, VAN
Seamus Casey, Fr., D, MICH
Luke Mittelstadt, Fr., D, MINN
(no goaltender)
SPORTY AWARDS:
Jay Keranen, Sr., D, MICH
Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU
Ryan Johnson, Sr., D, MINN
Landon Slaggert, Jr., F, ND
Jake Wise, 5th, F, OSU
Paul DeNapels, Sr., D, PSU
Brock Caufield, Gr., F, WIS
* unanimous selection
Sources
https://bigten.org/news/2023/3/14/mens-ice-hockey-big-ten-hockey-postseason-honors-announced.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
