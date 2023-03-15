Big Ten Hockey Postseason Honors Announced





ROSEMONT, sick. The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network announced the winners of individual hockey awards and All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday. Voting was done by conference coaches and a media panel. The Big Ten Conference and Big Ten Network announced the winners of individual hockey awards and All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday. Voting was done by conference coaches and a media panel. Minnesota Matthew Knees was named Big Ten Player of the Year and teammate Brock Faber voted Defensive Player of the Year for the second season in a row. Notre ladies Ryan Bischel was named Goalkeeper of the Year while Adam Fantilli from Michigan earned Freshman of the Year honors. Minnesota Logan Koley And Jimmy Snuggerud finished as conference co-scoring champion with 36 points each. Besides, Minnesotas Bob short was named Coach of the Year for the third time. The Big Ten also recognized seven Sportsmanship Award honors. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical conduct. These students must also be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. 2022-23 BIG TEN HOCKEY AWARD WINNERS/ALL BIG TEN TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Matthew Knies, So., F, MINN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brock Faber, Jr., D, MINN TARGET DISTRIBUTOR OF THE YEAR:

Ryan Bischel, Sr., G, ND FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, MICH COACH OF THE YEAR: Bob Motzko, OR CO-SCORING CHAMPIONS: Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN (36 points)

Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, MINN (36 points) All-BIG TEN FIRST TEAM Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, MICH

Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN

Matthew Knies, So., F, MINN

Luke Hughes, So., D, MICH

Brock Faber, Jr., D, MINN

Ryan Bischel, Sr., G, ND ALL BIG TEN SECOND TEAM Mackie Samoskevich, So., F, MICH

Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, VAN

Jake Wise, 5th, F, OSU

Jackson LaCombe, Sr., D, MINN

Mason Lohrei, So., D, OSU

Justen Close, Sr., G, MINN ALL BIG TEN FAIR MENTION Gavin Brindley, Fr., F, MICH

TJ Hughes, Fr., F, MICH

Jagger Joshua, Sr., F, MSU

Stephen Halliday, Fr., F, OSU

Connor MacEachern, Sr., F, PSU

Kevin Wall, Sr., F, PSU

Ryan Johnson, Sr., D, MINN

Nick Levermann, Gr., D, ND

Corson Ceulemans, So., D, WIS

Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU

Jakub Dobes, So., G, OSU ALL FRESH YEARS TEAM: Adam Fantilli, Fr., F, MICH *

Logan Cooley, Fr., F, MINN

Jimmy Snuggerud, Fr., F, VAN

Seamus Casey, Fr., D, MICH

Luke Mittelstadt, Fr., D, MINN

(no goaltender) SPORTY AWARDS: Jay Keranen, Sr., D, MICH

Dylan St. Cyr, Gr., G, MSU

Ryan Johnson, Sr., D, MINN

Landon Slaggert, Jr., F, ND

Jake Wise, 5th, F, OSU

Paul DeNapels, Sr., D, PSU

Brock Caufield, Gr., F, WIS * unanimous selection

