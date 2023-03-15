Baroness Masham of Ilton, Paralympic medalist and vigorous campaigner for the rights of disabled obituaries





Baroness Masham of Ilton, Dowager Countess of Swinton, who passed away at the age of 87, survived a triple fracture of her spine in a point-to-point accident at the age of 22 and lived the fullest life from her wheelchair. She became not only a multiple Paralympic medalist and an advocate for disability-related causes, but a campaigner for many other issues after being made a bon vivant in 1970; her death made her the longest-serving female member of the Lords. Lady Masham founded the Spinal Injuries Association in 1975 and chaired it from 1982; she also promoted Bills requiring young riders to wear protective headgear; fought the means test of disability benefits; and, as an enthusiastic motorist, stood up for the rights of disabled drivers. She was also active in child welfare, substance abuse, criminal justice reform, and AIDS, and her schedule was more energetic than most fully mobile people. She was a Visitor to the Breastal and in 1971 one of 47 members of Lord Longford’s Committee on Pornography. Always down to earth, Lady Masham emphasized that disabled people have basic needs: to be able to get in and out of someone’s home and public buildings, to use the toilet, to have access to transport and to have enough money to live on. The most annoying building for her was the European Commission in Brussels, where every toilet door was too narrow for a wheelchair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/2023/03/14/baroness-masham-ilton-paralympic-medallist-vigorous-campaigner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related