Obituary | James “Cricket” McConnell Williamson of Concord, Virginia





May 13, 1941 – March 13, 2023 James “Cricket” McConnell Williamson, 81, of Concord died on Monday, March 13, 2023 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Alice C. Williamson. Born in Concord on May 13, 1941, he was the son of the late James Twyman Williamson and Frances Nash Williamson. In 1985, he retired as a sergeant for Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and retired from Service Trucking at age 79. Cricket served his country as a member of the United States military. In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Brian Williamson and wife, Dolly van Altavista, Greg Williamson and wife, Cathy van Gladys, Mike Williamson and wife, Nicole van Concord, and Misty Elliott and husband, Todd van Rustburg; daughter-in-law, Wanda Williamson of Rustburg; seven grandchildren, Jamie Arrington and husband, Caleb, Keith Williamson and wife, Amanda, Mitch Williamson and wife, Alison, Jacob Elliott and Sarah Arthur, Megan Thomas and husband, Jordan, Kylee Williamson and Kanan Williamson; 10 great-grandchildren, Kenady, Liam, Rowen, Silas, and Judah Arrington, Jaxon and Leland Williamson, Paisley Williamson, and Elizabeth and Ethan Elliott; three brothers, Earl Williamson and wife, Hazel, Gerald Williamson and wife, JoAnn, and Twyman Williamson and friend, Penny; and a sister, Judy Foster and husband, Ralph. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael Patterson. A funeral service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM with the Rev. Jennifer Vestal Moore as the officiating officer. Burial will follow in the cemetery. The family will be hosting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the Robinson Funeral Home and other times at Mike and Nicole Williamson’s home in Concord, Virginia. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory serves the family. An online condolence can be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

