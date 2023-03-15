



The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point sponsored ITA Division I Womens National Team Computerized Rankings for March 14, 2023. North Carolina remains at the top of the computerized national team rankings this week as the Tar Heels are now 20-0 on the season. North Carolina entered conference play 6-0 and will face No. 51 Boston College and No. 25 Syracuse this week. Iowa State makes a jump back into the top five of this week’s rankings as the Cyclones continue to reach new heights this season. This past week Iowa State knocked out both No. 13 Kansas and Kansas State and will enjoy a week off for a big game with No. 14 Texas on March 24. The rest of the top five of the March 14 national team automated rankings are Texas A&M (No. 2), Michigan (No. 3), and Pepperdine (No. 5). For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, please visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these National Team Rankings. ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Automated rankings

Top 75 team rankings

March 14, 2023 Rank School Average Last 1 North Carolina 95.9 1 2 Texas A&M 72,765 2 3 Michigan 67,151 6 4 state of Iowa 64,755 10 5 Pepperdine 63,962 T7 6 Georgia 63,868 3 7 NC state 61.5 5 8 Maroon 60,788 T7 9 ohio state 57,656 4 10 Duke 56,018 9 11 Virginia 54,236 11 12 Tennessee 52,615 16 13 Miami (FL) 52,246 18 14 Texas 44,306 12 15 Stanford 43,792 14 16 Wisconsin 42,849 15 17 Oklahoma state 41,789 34 18 Florida 38 21 19 Kansas 37,667 13 20 Ancient lordship 35,778 24 21 Washington 35,552 25 22 Oklahoma 35,279 20 23 Vanderbilt 34,215 17 24 Our lady 33,556 23 25 Syracuse 33.113 22 26 UCF 31,304 29 27 Georgia Tech 30,758 26 28 Wake up Boss 30,595 19 29 Arizona state 30,351 27 30 UNC Charlotte 26,934 30 31 UCLA 23 64 32 Florida state 22,534 48 33 Texas Tech 22,349 31 34 south carolina 21,892 32 35 Illinois 21,394 28 36 Florida International 20,164 35 37 Purdue 19,492 50 38 LSU 19,265 39 39 Princeton 18,293 33 40 Deventer 18.119 43 41 Maryland 17,076 46 42 USC 17.015 36 43 Colorado state 16,373 45 44 San Diego 16,029 37 45 Alabama 14,615 NO 46 Clemson 13,631 38 47 Oregon 12.61 51 48 Penn state 12,602 41 49 Brown 12,568 42 50 Utah 12,292 44 51 Boston College 12,125 47 52 California 11.111 54 53 Baylor 10.301 40 54 BYU 9,722 NO 55 Virginia Tech 9.111 56 56 Arkansas 8,929 65 57 Arizona 8,782 60 58 Toledo 8,275 74 59 South Florida 8,253 NO 60 Iowa 8,247 52 61 TCU 7,937 55 62 Wichita state 7,837 NO 63 Nebraska 7,714 49 64 Northern Arizona 7,698 63 65 Harvard 7,528 67 66 Be Miss 7,349 58 67 Gulf Coast of Florida 7,325 70 68 Kentucky 7,258 53 69 SMU 7,083 59 70 West Virginia 6,765 62 71 Portland 6,687 66 72 Yale 6,505 57 73 Freedom 6,495 68 74 Northwest 6,022 72 75 Marshal 5,872 NO – Advertisement –

