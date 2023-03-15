Four Tigers win Atlantic Hockey Major Awards





ROCHESTER, NY RIT Sophomore Ahead Carter Wilkie was named Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year while a junior Aiden Hansen-Bukata was named Best Defender, junior Cody Laskosky landed as best defensive forward and Wayne Wilson was named Coach of the Year when the league announced key awards for 2022-23 on Tuesday. Atlantic Hockey Player of the Year – Carter Wilkie Wilkie finished the regular season as the Atlantic Hockey leader, finishing tied for 15th nationally with 37 points, while tied for 23rd nationally and first in the conference with 1.09 points per game. He also tied for seventh in the league with 13 goals and tied for third with 24 assists.

The Hobey Baker Award nominee finished the regular season seventh in the nation with 403 faceoff wins and was one of only eight players to exceed 400. He also won 52.8 percent of his draws.

He is only the 11th player in RIT’s Division I era to score 30 points in multiple seasons, having also totaled 30 points (13 goals/17 assists) as a freshman en route to the Atlantic Hockey All-Rookie Team -award.

Wilkie, named AHA Co-Preseason Player of the Year, was a two-time Atlantic Hockey Player of the Month (November, January) and four-time Player of the Week this season.

Wilkie amassed 14 goals and 26 assists to rank 17th nationally with 40 points, finishing as the only 11th Division I-era Tiger to reach the 40-point plateau in a season. Atlantic Hockey Best Defenseman – Aiden Hansen-Bukata Hansen-Bukata finished the regular season tied for fifth place nationally with 0.88 assists per game and tied for ninth with 28 assists.

He scored a league-best 23 assists during the regular season while leading all defensemen with 25 points.

Hansen-Bukata scored two assists and blocked four shots in the Tigers’ 4–3 OT win over Holy Cross in the Atlantic Hockey Tournament Semifinals.

He finished the campaign 10th nationally with 30 assists and tied for sixth among defensemen with 32 points.

Hansen-Bukata was the first Tiger to record 30 assists in a season since Josh Mitchell in 2015/16 and was the 28th RIT player to surpass 30 points in a season.

He also finished the season 12th nationally with 69 blocked shots, including a career-high seven in the 4–3 win over Holy Cross (January 27) during the regular season. Atlantic Hockey Best Defensive Forward – Cody Laskosky Laskosky finished fourth for the Tigers with a career-high 28 points, while finishing third on the roster with 13 goals and fourth with 15 assists.

RIT finished the season with the conference’s top-scoring defense, scoring just 2.12 goals per game.

Laskosky recorded 66 takeaways in the defense zone and 37 hits.

Laskosky scored the game-winning goal in the Tigers’ 4-3 victory over AIC (November 5) and also had what turned out to be the deciding scoreline two games later in a 3-1 victory over visiting Sacred Heart (November 11).

Laskosky started the season with a team-high nine-game scoring streak.

Made his first career hat-trick during RIT’s 10-4 victory over Canisius (December 3) Atlantic Hockey Coach of the Year – Wayne Wilson Wilson led RIT to a 25-13-1 record – the second most wins in a season during the Tigers’ Division I era.

Wilson led the Tigers to an 18-7-1 conference finish and won the inaugural Robert DeGregorio Trophy with 10 points in the final standings. He also led RIT to their fifth regular season championship and the top seed for the Atlantic Hockey Tournament.

Wilson moved into a tie for 40th in NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey history with 434 wins and currently ranks ninth among active Division I coaches with a record of 434-303-78 over the past 24 seasons – all on the Tiger sofa.

The only coach in NCAA history to win the Spencer Penrose (D1 National COY, 2010) and the Edward Jeremiah (D3 National COY, 2001) awards, he tallied 116-31-12 in six Division III campaigns (1999-2005) and owns a 318-272-66 record over 18 Division I seasons.

Wilson coached his 800th career game earlier this season, becoming only the 48th coach to reach the milestone. RIT Atlantic Hockey Major Award Winners

Player of the Year 2022-23 Carter Wilkie 2020-21 Will Calverley 2014-15 Matt Garbowski Defense Player of the Year

2022-23 Aiden Hansen-Bukata

2015-16 Haunt Norrish

2009-10 Dan Ringwald Best defensive forward

2022-23 Cody Laskosky

2020-21 Will Calverley

2014-15 Matt Garbowski Coach of the Year

2022-23 Wayne Wilson

