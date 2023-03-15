BCCI challenges ICC’s ‘poor’ rating for Indore field | Cricket news







TOI understands that the BCCI has appealed to the ICC over Broad’s damning ruling on the square turner at Indore. According to ICC standards, an appeal like this is heard and decided by the ICC’s General Manager-Cricket, Wasim Khan and former Captain of India

Australia won the Test by 9 wickets in three days, in a match where India scored 109 & 163 as the visitors made 197 & 78 for 1. The match, which started on 1 March and ended on the morning of 3 March, saw 31 wickets fall in seven sessions, 26 of which are caught by the spinners on a vicious turner, which has been criticized by many former cricketers.

The Indian board had until March 17 (two weeks after the end of the match) to appeal the ICC’s decision. MUMBAI: The board of trustees for cricket in India ( BCCI ) the International Cricket Council ( ICC ) match umpire Chris Broads decision to consider the pitch Indore for the third Test of Border-Gavaskar series as poor.TOI understands that the BCCI has appealed to the ICC over Broad’s damning ruling on the square turner at Indore. According to ICC standards, an appeal like this is heard and decided by the ICC’s General Manager-Cricket, Wasim Khan and former Captain of India Surav Ganguly , who is currently the Chairman of the ICC Mens Cricket Committee. However, Ganguly will be withdrawn from the process as he is from India, the ICC member state that filed the protest. So the ICC will replace Ganguly with someone else for this process.Australia won the Test by 9 wickets in three days, in a match where India scored 109 & 163 as the visitors made 197 & 78 for 1. The match, which started on 1 March and ended on the morning of 3 March, saw 31 wickets fall in seven sessions, 26 of which are caught by the spinners on a vicious turner, which has been criticized by many former cricketers.The Indian board had until March 17 (two weeks after the end of the match) to appeal the ICC’s decision. The BCCI is encouraged by the fact that there is a precedent in which such an appeal is considered and the verdict quashed/revised by the ICC. Last year, the ICC had reconsidered the below-average rating for the Rawalpindi pitch for the England-Pakistan test following an appeal from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The ICC match referee had described the Rawalpindi pitch as very flat but the PCB successfully appealed the decision as the match was a result. The ICC thus revoked the demerits given to the ground.

The BCCI challenged Broad’s judgment of the Indore pitch following a request from the receiving unit – the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. On March 5, we had sent an e-mail request to the BCCI to appeal (against the verdict), MPCA CEO Rohit Pandit said from Indore.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, which favored spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the surface of the field and occasionally left the surface breaking, resulting in little or no seam movement and excessive and uneven bouncing throughout the match,” ICC match referee Chris Broad wrote in his report announcing the verdict for the Indore pitch.

However, the penalty points will not prevent Indore from organizing international competitions in the future. Under ICC rules, if a venue receives 5 penalty points, continuing over a rolling period of 5 years, then it cannot host an international competition for the next 12 months. If we don’t get any penalty points for the next 5 years, we’re done. We just have to be doubly careful with a pitch the next time we organize a test, Pandit explains.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/australia-in-india/bcci-challenges-iccs-poor-rating-for-indore-pitch/articleshow/98621114.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related