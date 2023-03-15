Carolina Football Announces Coaching Staff Expansion

CHAPEL HILL The University of North Carolina football program has recruited a number of high-level coaches to join its support staff for the 2023 season. The group includes two Super Bowl winners, who served as NFL coordinators during their careers, two collegiate coaches with coordinator experience, and two respected graduate assistants.

“This has been an excellent off-season for UNC in terms of the composition of our coaching staff,” said head coach MacBrown . “We had a number of positions on the field to fill and we are delighted with how those coaches have come in and mixed with the rest of the staff. We were then able to bring in some of the brightest minds in football, some with long NFL track records, some with experience as collegiate level coordinators, and some up and coming young coaches who really round out our staff, in total we now have two coaches who have won Super Bowls, another who played for a Super Bowl title , and five coaches who have won eight national championships between them. We have a lot of knowledge in all three stages that are currently on staff and I look forward to seeing us take advantage of that as we progress through the spring, summer and the 2023 season .”

Clyde Christensen volunteer offensive analyst

Clyde Christensen, a UNC football letterman, brings 43 years of coaching experience to UNC, including 27 years in the NFL, where he won two Super Bowls and coached quarterbacks Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Jameis Winston, among others. He came to Chapel Hill after a four-year stint as quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Christensen previously served as the offensive coordinator for both the Bucs and Indianapolis Colts.

While at Tampa Bay, Christensen won a Super Bowl and helped Brady lead the NFL in a number of passing categories. He also guided Winston to a season where he led the league in passing and set franchise records for passing yards, TDs and completions.

During his 14 years at Indianapolis, Christensen won a Super Bowl and held a number of positions, including assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach. He teamed with Manning as he set franchise records for completions, attempts, and yards and led Luck to a standout rookie season, as he set NFL rookie records in passing yards and 300-yard passing games.

Ted Monachino Senior defensive analyst

Ted Monachino has been coaching at all levels of football for 32 years, including 16 years in the NFL, with an emphasis on outside linebackers and defensive line. During his time in the league, Monachino mentored some of the game’s most dynamic pass rushers in Terrell Suggs, Khalil Mack, Elvis Dumervil and CJ Mosely. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and served as defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons.

In two years under Monachino, Mack recorded sixth most sacks (17.5) and tied for second most forced fumbles (eight) among linebackers in the NFL during that span and earned Pro Bowl honors in each of those seasons .

While at Baltimore, Monachino improved the game of his star pupil, Suggs, whom he also coached at Arizona St. Suggs delivered one of its most dominant seasons en route to NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2011. He coached Dumervil to a franchise-record 17.0 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance, helping Mosely become the first rookie in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl.

Ty Greenwood defensive analyst

Ty Greenwood joins the Carolina staff from Elon, where he served as defensive passing play coordinator and cornerbacks coach last season. He held those same positions for three years at North Carolina Central, where he also served as the hiring coordinator. Overall, Greenwood brings 15 years of defensive experience to the Carolina football staff.

Jamael Lett Special Teams Analyst

Jamael Lett has been coaching for the past 10 seasons, including the last eight at the collegiate level. Lett comes to Chapel Hill after serving the past two seasons as South Alabama’s special teams coordinator and defensive assistant. Previously, Lett worked with the secondary at Akron and Samford, and was selected to join the NCAA-NFL Coaches Academy in 2019.

Jay Clements offensive graduate assistant

Jay Clements joins the Carolina football staff as an offensive graduate assistant who works with the offensive line. He held the same position last season in North Texas after spending four seasons as Texas high school coach.

Cam Spence Defensive graduate assistant

Cam Spence joins the Carolina football staff as a defensive graduate assistant who works with the defensive line. Spence played two seasons at Maryland before medically retiring. He went on to independently train players, including NFL defensemen Derrick Brown and Javon Kinlaw. Spence began coaching as a student assistant in Maryland and went on to work in Miami and Ohio St. before arriving in Chapel Hill.

