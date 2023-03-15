Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point sponsored ITA Division I Mens National Team Computerized Rankings for March 14, 2023. TCU once again remains in first place in the March 14 ITA Division I Men’s Computerized Rankings. The Horned Frogs are now 14-0 on the season and secured another league win this past week, beating No. 34 UCLA 7-0 to Fort Worth. South Carolina continues to move up the national team rankings this week. After a program-best ranking of No. 5 in the March 7 ITA Computerized Rankings, the Gamecocks racked up huge wins over No. 4 Ohio State and No. 66 Alabama this past week to rise to a program-high ranking of No. 4 Ohio State. 2. Rounding out the rest of the Top-Five of the March 14 ITA Division I Computerized Men’s Rankings are Texas (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4), and Michigan (No. 5). For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, please visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Automated rankings

Top 75 team rankings

March 14, 2023 Rank School Average Last 1 TCU 86.02 1 2 south carolina 81,673 5 3 Texas 80.5 2 4 ohio state 74,423 4 5 Michigan 69,608 3 6 Kentucky 69,365 6 7 Harvard 60,821 10 8 USC 60,145 8 9 North Carolina 57,564 9 10 Georgia 56,203 7 11 Colombia 53.212 11 12 Virginia 47,291 13 13 Duke 44,547 12 14 Mississippi state 42,926 18 15 Arizona 41,545 17 16 Wake up Boss 40,529 14 17 Florida state 38,961 23 18 Tennessee 38,852 20 19 Illinois 37,619 22 20 NC state 36,276 32 21 Middle Tennessee 35,743 29 22 Maroon 35 15 23 Northwest 33,274 19 24 Stanford 31.25 25 25 Memphis 30,868 24 26 Florida 30,684 16 27 Texas A&M 29,921 39 28 Cornell 28,587 21 29 Louisville 28,161 26 30 Be Miss 27,871 35 31 Oklahoma state 27,367 30 32 UCLA 26,364 34 33 California 25,161 27 34 San Diego 24.25 hours 37 35 Tulane 24,171 41 36 VCU 23,897 28 37 UTSA 23,592 42 38 U.C. Santa Barbara 23,439 33 39 Arizona state 23.113 31 40 Texas Tech 21,407 50 41 Oklahoma 7:75 p.m 36 42 Baylor 18.74 43 43 Our lady 18,143 47 44 Pepperdine 17,645 38 45 LSU 17.13 40 46 Alabama 16,699 66 47 Nebraska 15,862 48 48 Clemson 15,394 46 49 Arkansas 14.5 44 50 SMU 14.3 NO 51 Princeton 13,895 58 52 Washington 13,425 45 53 Pennsylvania 13,278 49 54 Wisconsin 11,348 59 55 tulsa 11.31 52 56 Oregon 10,769 55 57 Florida Atlantic Ocean 10,178 63 58 Miami (FL) 10 60 59 Bois state 8,927 NO 60 Penn state 8,675 57 61 Vanderbilt 8,478 56 62 Yale 8,263 53 63 Virginia Tech 8,043 51 64 South Florida 7,972 64 65 Northern Arizona 7,909 75 66 Freedom 7,865 69 67 UCF 7,856 73 68 michigan state 7,723 67 69 Creighton 7,641 65 70 Utah 7.42 72 71 North Florida 7,375 NO 72 Indiana 7,294 62 73 Air Force 6,873 NO 74 Drake 6.73 61 75 Ancient lordship 6,549 54 – Advertisement –

