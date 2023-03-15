Sports
Division I men’s collegiate tennis rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point sponsored ITA Division I Mens National Team Computerized Rankings for March 14, 2023.
TCU once again remains in first place in the March 14 ITA Division I Men’s Computerized Rankings. The Horned Frogs are now 14-0 on the season and secured another league win this past week, beating No. 34 UCLA 7-0 to Fort Worth.
South Carolina continues to move up the national team rankings this week. After a program-best ranking of No. 5 in the March 7 ITA Computerized Rankings, the Gamecocks racked up huge wins over No. 4 Ohio State and No. 66 Alabama this past week to rise to a program-high ranking of No. 4 Ohio State. 2.
Rounding out the rest of the Top-Five of the March 14 ITA Division I Computerized Men’s Rankings are Texas (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4), and Michigan (No. 5).
For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, please visit our ITA Rankings Explained page which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings.
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Automated rankings
- Top 75 team rankings
- March 14, 2023
|Rank
|School
|Average
|Last
|1
|TCU
|86.02
|1
|2
|south carolina
|81,673
|5
|3
|Texas
|80.5
|2
|4
|ohio state
|74,423
|4
|5
|Michigan
|69,608
|3
|6
|Kentucky
|69,365
|6
|7
|Harvard
|60,821
|10
|8
|USC
|60,145
|8
|9
|North Carolina
|57,564
|9
|10
|Georgia
|56,203
|7
|11
|Colombia
|53.212
|11
|12
|Virginia
|47,291
|13
|13
|Duke
|44,547
|12
|14
|Mississippi state
|42,926
|18
|15
|Arizona
|41,545
|17
|16
|Wake up Boss
|40,529
|14
|17
|Florida state
|38,961
|23
|18
|Tennessee
|38,852
|20
|19
|Illinois
|37,619
|22
|20
|NC state
|36,276
|32
|21
|Middle Tennessee
|35,743
|29
|22
|Maroon
|35
|15
|23
|Northwest
|33,274
|19
|24
|Stanford
|31.25
|25
|25
|Memphis
|30,868
|24
|26
|Florida
|30,684
|16
|27
|Texas A&M
|29,921
|39
|28
|Cornell
|28,587
|21
|29
|Louisville
|28,161
|26
|30
|Be Miss
|27,871
|35
|31
|Oklahoma state
|27,367
|30
|32
|UCLA
|26,364
|34
|33
|California
|25,161
|27
|34
|San Diego
|24.25 hours
|37
|35
|Tulane
|24,171
|41
|36
|VCU
|23,897
|28
|37
|UTSA
|23,592
|42
|38
|U.C. Santa Barbara
|23,439
|33
|39
|Arizona state
|23.113
|31
|40
|Texas Tech
|21,407
|50
|41
|Oklahoma
|7:75 p.m
|36
|42
|Baylor
|18.74
|43
|43
|Our lady
|18,143
|47
|44
|Pepperdine
|17,645
|38
|45
|LSU
|17.13
|40
|46
|Alabama
|16,699
|66
|47
|Nebraska
|15,862
|48
|48
|Clemson
|15,394
|46
|49
|Arkansas
|14.5
|44
|50
|SMU
|14.3
|NO
|51
|Princeton
|13,895
|58
|52
|Washington
|13,425
|45
|53
|Pennsylvania
|13,278
|49
|54
|Wisconsin
|11,348
|59
|55
|tulsa
|11.31
|52
|56
|Oregon
|10,769
|55
|57
|Florida Atlantic Ocean
|10,178
|63
|58
|Miami (FL)
|10
|60
|59
|Bois state
|8,927
|NO
|60
|Penn state
|8,675
|57
|61
|Vanderbilt
|8,478
|56
|62
|Yale
|8,263
|53
|63
|Virginia Tech
|8,043
|51
|64
|South Florida
|7,972
|64
|65
|Northern Arizona
|7,909
|75
|66
|Freedom
|7,865
|69
|67
|UCF
|7,856
|73
|68
|michigan state
|7,723
|67
|69
|Creighton
|7,641
|65
|70
|Utah
|7.42
|72
|71
|North Florida
|7,375
|NO
|72
|Indiana
|7,294
|62
|73
|Air Force
|6,873
|NO
|74
|Drake
|6.73
|61
|75
|Ancient lordship
|6,549
|54
|
