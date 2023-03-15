Number 13 baseball wins final game in Florida





Next game: at Marietta College 22-03-2023 | 5 p.m March 22 (Wed) / 5 p.m bee Marietta College History AUBURNDALE, Fla. (March 15, 2023) After playing Florida’s first five games at the Snowbird Baseball Classic, Denison University’s No. 13 baseball team turned its attention to the RussMatt Central Florida Baseball Invitational and a game against Farmingdale State College for the final game of his spring break trip. The Big Red played the Rams and finished with a 6-2 victory after allowing only five hits as a team. Noah body led off the top of the fourth inning with a home run to rightfield to start the scoring. Denison’s starting pitcher, Will Rettig limited the Rams to three hits, no runs and no walks while striking out four in his five innings pitched, but then after a 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth inning pitched by Patrick Neenan Farmingdale got a leadoff single to rightfield, followed by a triple to centerfield to tie the score at 1-1 in the seventh. With one out and a pitching change on the mound George Vibrock (3-0), the Rams opted for the squeeze bunt to try and clinch the go-ahead run, and it paid off to make Farmingdale 2-1 in six and a half innings. In the top of the eighth inning, Leib led off with a walk and was followed by a single off the left side of Jake Welsh . A wild pitch put both runners in scoring position, but after a pop-up to first base and then an intentional walk to Kuyper Lashutka to load the bases with one out, a swinging strikeout set the stage Owen Wilson with two out. Wilson was up for the task and singled to short to bring in Leib and make it 2-2. The Big Red’s big blow then came off Eric Sundgren who doubled to left center field to clear the bases and make it 5-2 Denison. After two walks in the bottom of the eighth, Viebrock got a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning, then Denison added an insurance run on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the inning. ninth. Nick Falter then came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth and got a swinging strikeout for out number one, a groundout short of out number two, and a flyout to right field for the final out. In total, Big Red’s pitching staff allowed only five hits and two walks, while striking out seven. At the plate, Sundgren went 2-for-5, including his three-run double, and Leib went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a home run. Denison improves to 8-3 on the season, while Farmingdale State goes to 4-6. It was the first game between the two teams since the Big Red won 1-1 against the Rams in Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2015.

