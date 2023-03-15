Governments late in paying Cricket World Cup workers see amount owed almost quadruple





The government faces contempt of court charges and a threatened picket for monies owed to eight immigration officials dating back to 2007. The employees never received their extra pay for taking on the role of acting supervisor during the Cricket World Cup, which was only $8,000 at the time. The money would be rightfully owed to them under a collective bargaining agreement. After years of being unpaid, their negotiator, the Antigua and Barbuda Free Trade Union, has taken the matter to the labor tribunal which last year ruled that the workers should be paid by November 2022. The government has not yet paid a penny on it and, including interest, the amount owed is now about $30,000. Union president Samuel James told Observer yesterday that he will take decisive action on behalf of the workers. There are several steps that can be taken. We may have to go back to the industrial court with a contempt suit to bring the relevant persons into contempt of court and, number two, I’ll speak to our clients that we’ll go before the AG’s office and the finance department and picket until when we receive the legally due payments. What’s going on in this country just isn’t right. What is happening to the small workers in this country? Doesn’t anyone care? James asked. There is no specific timeline for when that picket will take place, but James has confirmed that it will. He further revealed that he will also continue to prepare the papers to go to court. James said the government still pays little heed to court orders. It cannot be that they should have made this payment since November 30, 2022 and we are still waiting in March, or have a final date when the payment will be made to the employees. The last we hear is that someone has lost the document at the treasury. I can’t confirm that, but that’s the latest information brought to our attention. But whatever it is, we are calling on the Attorney General, the Treasury Department and the Immigration Department to do what they need to do to ensure that payments are made to employees as quickly as possible, he said. In addition, James claimed that when it comes to workers’ rights, the government is still the biggest offender. We are simply tired of the situation where employers, and in this case the government, seem unwilling to meet their obligations to employees and especially when courts order the government as employer to make certain payments. It must stop, he warned.

