Mike Tomlin is such a football junkie that he watches an obscure completely non-contact football league





Every coach says they are a football junkie. And to be fair, most of them are. But Mike Tomlin talks the talk and walks the walk. Tomlin doesn’t just like the NFL or college football. If there is a field of athletes and a football, he looks at it. Tomlin was a guest on Ben Roethlisberger’s final episode of Footbahlin and shared his love of all things football, right down to the absolutely obscure. “There’s a league called the A7s,” Tomlin told the show. It is located in Eastern Pennsylvania, Maryland, Jersey. And it’s tackle football, no pads. It is awesome. It’s online… these guys are goons.” The A7s. Honestly, it’s a competition I’ve never heard of. But a quick search pops right out and Tomlin isn’t kidding. Full contact. No cushions. Essentially it is rugby with American football rules. Here’s a 2021 game between Trenton and Baltimore. You can watch the full game here, but here’s a clip of just one game below. There are some differences. It’s a 7v7 game and there’s no real center/quarterback exchange. But the quarter length is the same, the football is the same size (although it’s white, almost a nod to football’s early days for night games), and it generally follows the same format, although the field is slightly narrower. According to the team site there are 36 clubs in the US. The league was founded in 2014 and has shown impressive endurance. As some have theorized, a game without helmets and pads makes hitting a little less aggressive and nasty (these aren’t NFL players, of course). But it’s fair to say that no one is leaving this game without a bunch of bruises and the league hasn’t been shy put together a compilation of monster hits. And this is apparently what Tomlin is figuring out in what little free time he has. “Give it five minutes. Give it five minutes tonight. Promise me that.” Tomlin told Roethlisberger and co-host Spence, urging them to watch the competition. Tomlin also joked that he and Roethlisberger should own a franchise. The joke may be on them with the A7 FAQ page saying they have an “aggressive explanation plan”. In addition to A7, Tomlin says he’s also been keeping a close eye on the XFL and supposedly the USFL, when it resumes next month. He told the show it was less about scouting for the Steelers and more about him just enjoying the game. If there’s a football game to be played, Tomlin goes to watch it. The The new season of A7 starts later this month so we know how he will spend the off-season downtime. Watch the full episode with Tomlin by clicking below.

