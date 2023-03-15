Meet Flix and Alexis Lebrun, French teenage brothers ready to conquer the table tennis world





The Olympic Games Paris 2024 its in 500 days and French fans might have something to cheer about in table tennis when the Olympic tournament comes around. That’s thanks to the incredible rise to the top of two of French sport’s top young prospects: brothers Flix and Alexis Lebrunstill 16 and 19 years old respectively. Ranked from both more than 750th in the world to begin 2022, the teens are now each in the the top 50 in the worldand both have proven in recent World Table Tennis tournaments that they are more than capable of making deep runs on the big stage. Flix, the younger of the two, has even reached the round of 16 at the Singapore Smash, the highest level of events on the WTT annual circuit. “The goal is to make as much progress as possible to have a chance to medal in Paris 2024,” Alexis recently said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com, something his brother went on to say. Flix, who will still be only 17 next summer when the Olympics come up, countered, “My biggest goal is an Olympic title, whether it’s in Paris or after.”

Lebrun brothers: the next challenge to China’s table tennis supremacy? The People’s Republic of China has dominated table tennis at the highest level for years, with the occasional challenge of Japan and Germany. Strong young men’s players have also emerged from it Chinese Taipei, Brazil and Slovenia in recent times and want to add the Lebruns France to that list. When told that a number of Chinese players have identified him and his brother as two of the biggest threats for Paris 2024, older brother Alexis said it was validation for the siblings’ hard work. “It proves that we have been able to compete with them at times. Obviously it is a pleasure and we hope that their fears will prove true.” His younger brother agrees. “You feel that the more you play against them, the closer it is (between us) and you feel that they also see that we are not far away,” replied Felix. “It makes us want to grow even more.” Flix has even met the sport’s greatest of all time, Mom longand took a set off the Dragonduring last year’s WTT Star Contender Budapest. “I was super happy to be able to play against him, as he is getting a bit older I wanted to play against him before he stopped,” said the 16-year-old. “I saw interviews where he said he didn’t play as well as I did at my age, and it’s super nice of him to say that.”

Alexis and Flix Lebrun: Table tennis runs in the family Both brothers were inculcated in the sport from an early age. No surprise when you consider that they are table tennis players. Their father Stephen tied the rankings with the French national No. 7, while the boys’ uncle Christopher Legot represented France at three Olympic Games (1996, 2000, 2008). “I think it had a lot of influence (growing up),” Alexis affirmed. “We only talk about ping (table tennis), we always think about it because we are immersed in it all the time. “So there are quite a few bad moments where we also strongly exchange opinions, without necessarily wanting to. But in the end, when we’re together, we discuss what we’re passionate about. I think it’s just a bonus.” While Alexis has struggled with injuries throughout his career that prevented them from training with each other more often, the siblings said they push each other to improve and are proud of each other’s progress.

Alexis vs Flix Lebrun: Brotherly Support Alexis defeated Flix in the semifinals of the last national championships and remains undefeated in family gatherings. “For now I haven’t lost, but it’s getting harder and harder,” the older brother admitted. “When we were younger I still had the advantage of age and body, but now he’s playing better and better, so it’s getting more and more complicated. “Considering his level, if I ever manage not to lose to him, it will be because I will play very well, so I will be very happy.” It’s easy to forget how young the brothers are, especially considering the maturity with which both speak during the interview. Flix juggles table tennis internationally with his high school French baccalaureate studies, which he admitted is “complicated, because I’m not often home”. Whatever he does pays off and on the current trajectory, both brothers could break into the wider French sports consciousness next year at their own Olympics.

