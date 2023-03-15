Marisa repeats as Academic All-American





UNIVERSITY PARK Senior Penn State Makena Marisa repeated as a selection of the College Sports Communicators Academic All-American Third Team, the organization announced Wednesday. After taking third team honors last year, Marisa joins Susan Robinson (1991, second team; 1992, first team) and Kelly Mazzante (2002, third team; 2003, second team; 2004; first team) as Lady Lions to Academic All-America honors for two or more seasons. The guard has excelled on and off the field throughout her career. The Early Childhood Education major has a 3.81 GPA and has earned Academic All-Big Ten and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award selections for the past two seasons. After the regular season, Marisa became the 12th Lady Lion to be an All-Big Ten First Team selection for a second straight season. She led the team in scoring (17.5 ppg) and assists (4.2 per game), in addition to 60 threes made and 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game. She recorded 13 20-point games this year. She is the 10th-highest career scorer in program history (1,785), she is also tied for third in 30-point games (seven), fifth in career three-point field goals made (187), seventh in free throw percentage in her career (81.2%)), eighth in career average scoring (15.7 ppg), tied for ninth in career double-digit assist games (three) and eleventh in career assists (441). In the nation, she ranks 44th in career free throw percentage and 46th in career points. Marisa is the only Lady Lion to record 1,750 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists and more than 150 three-pointers in her career and is one of only eight current players in the nation to have achieved all of these points. The guard ranks 54th in points (541), 57th in minutes per game (35.5), 70th in field goals and 81st in assists (129) in the nation this season. In the Big Ten, she is second in minutes played, seventh in scoring, ninth in assists, eleventh in three-pointers made and assists-turnover ratio (1.5), sixteenth in steals and seventeenth in free throw percentage (76.3).

