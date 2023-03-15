Australian crickets compete for $42 million World Cup winnings





At the end of February, Cricket Australia announced that some 2.4 million spectators had watched cricket in Australia over the summer, including the World Cup. This was described as a record number of visitors, exceeding 2.35 million in 2017-2018. The 2014-2015 summer, which also shared a World Cup with New Zealand, attracted more than 2.5 million spectators in the two countries. After two challenging seasons due to the pandemic, we are absolutely delighted that this season saw more fans attend cricket matches than ever before, said Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia. This record-breaking 2022-23 season reflects support for the T20 World Cup, the achievements of Australia’s women’s and men’s teams and the popularity of the Big Bash Leagues. These numbers show the passion of cricket fans of all ages and the huge reach the game enjoys as our national sport. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley, Sevens sports director Lewis Martin, commentator Adam Gilchrist and Foxtel boss Patrick Delany at the SCG announcing the $1.5 billion broadcast rights deal. Credit:Brook Mitchell With the Future Tours program and long-standing partnerships with broadcasters Foxtel Group and Seven West Media confirmed, we are more focused than ever on delivering brilliant experiences for fans in 2023-24 and beyond.

Loading Mike Baird, the former Premier of New South Wales who is now Chairman of Cricket Australia, has emphasized transparency and cooperation between all parties in cricket after several years of bickering in which predecessors David Peever and Earl Eddings left acrimoniously. Baird was appointed in December to replace Lachlan Henderson, who resigned more warmly due to his move to Perth to take on a new role as CEO of non-profit health fund HBF. Henderson has remained as director. Talks about the financial outlook for cricket over the next five years have paralleled talks about test match venues for next summer, as well as talks between the Australian Cricketers Association and Cricket Australia. At the same time, the ICC is about to meet to discuss how a $3 billion Indian rights deal for global events will be distributed among its members. Former interim chairman Richard Freudenstein will represent Cricket Australia at that meeting this week via an external link.

