Georgia football 2023 spring training live updates, injury news and position fights





Georgia football begins spring training on Tuesday, March 14. Below you will find information on the team’s injury news, position fights and live updates after practice. Georgia went 15-0 last season and is returning 15 starters from the national championship game. Georgia football 2023 spring training live updates 11:30 a.m. Update March 14: The first thing I’ll talk about is the expectations of our student-athletes. We haven’t met them. The standard has long been made here. We treat the mistakes they make as our children. It’s been hard with Chandler and Devin’s deaths. Our players have been through a lot. I feel like our players are starting to recognize and understand that when you make decisions that are costly it can cost you your life. — Kirby Smart on Georgia’s student-athletes.

I believe very strongly that we have a great group of young men. There is a lot of good out there that comes out of children.

Smart excludes Jalon Walker (shoulder), Marvin Jones (shoulder), Joshua Miller (shoulder), Dan Jackson (foot), and Andrew Paul (knee)

He has one more day in court on those charges. Pop will be absolutely disciplined. Do I have to define that discipline? I do not do. — Clever on Jamon Dumas-Johnson, who was arrested on charges of racing and reckless driving.

I have no way of checking speeding tickets if I’m not aware of them.

We think we have three really good quarterbacks. We will not live with them unless we decide it is necessary. I look forward to seeing Carson and Brock. They will get a lot of reps with those. I’m excited to see those guys compete.

There will be no changes in the verbiage. There will be some additions. — Clever on Georgia’s attack.

The decision was to stay on offense continuously. — Clever on Georgia’s attack.

I think those two men would fight over who has the strongest arm. I think they both have a really good presence under their belts. He’s added 15 pounds of muscle. They are exactly the same size. It’s hard to say. I don’t think people give Carson enough credit for being a good athlete. I wouldn’t count Gunner outside of this thing. I’ve really seen him grow.

He was adamant that we have three really talented quarterbacks. — Smart review from Todd Monkens of the Georgia quarterback room.

Smart says it was around the national championship game when he knew he could promote Mike Bobo in the event.

Those young guys looked good in training. We need a lot of work there to replace the Nolan and Robert Beals of the world, who have always been there. — Smart on the outside linebacker position.

We were looking forward to seeing him compete this spring. — Smart on Deyon Bouie.

He is now allowed to practice with us. — Smart on Rara Thomas.

Smart says Andrew Paul won’t be doing 11-on-11 drills, but he should be fine for fall camp.

I feel like I had more to prove. — Ladd McConkey on why he came back

As for coach Bobo, he did a lot for us last year. I’m super excited that he’s here and taking over. I feel like we can be better than ever. — McConkey on Mike Bobo.

That is a sad situation and it still is. We are doing everything we can to honor Devin and Chandler. That’s our family. — McConkey on the January 15 crash.

Obviously he, Brock, and Gunner can feed off a lot of that. They can bring things to the table that maybe Stet didn’t have. — McConkey at the quarterback position.

Those guys came in and immediately learned the script. Those are two hard working guys. — McConkey on Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett.

Let’s see how we work best and fit best. That’s what spring really helps with, seeing who fits where.

I’m sure there will be a twist to things. Every time a new OC comes along, hell wants to do his stuff.

Those guys came in and wanted to work. All three were here in the bowl exercises. They were ready to go after it.

Every time you have incidents like we do, it affects you in a different way. You sit there and don’t take a single day for granted. Were not guaranteed tomorrow.

I’ll get there. View day by day. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 percent. Every time you play 15 games, you probably won’t feel so great afterwards. Rest helps with that.

Something happens, you learn from it. Be proactive, not reactive. I think our coaches did a good job of setting us up the right way. I think it’s stronger than ever. — Ladd McConkey on Georgia’s football team culture. Update March 14 06:00 AM: The Georgia Bulldogs return to the practice field on Tuesday for the first of their 15 spring training sessions. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will address the media at noon ET. Smart will have plenty to cover as it will be the first time he has met with reporters since the day after Georgia’s 65-7 victory over TCU to close out the 2022 season. Georgia is not as exhausted as last season, but there are still plenty of new names and faces to get to know. Georgia has a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, who will take over from Todd Monken. In addition to a new offensive coordinator, Georgia also gets a new quarterback. The play by Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will be featured regularly over the next month. Although Georgia saw 23 players leave the program, the Bulldogs have already brought in several new players. To go along with 18 early entrants, Georgia also added wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas and defensive back Smoke Bouie from the transfer portal. Of the early entrants, many will be interested to see Damon Wilson, Monroe Freeling and Jordan Hall play. Linebacker CJ Allen has already earned consistent praise since he arrived prior to bowl practice. The Bulldogs wrap up spring training on April 15 with their G-Day scrimmage. The game kicks off at 4pm ET and ESPN2 will broadcast the game. Georgia Football Injury Report for Spring Training 2023 Marvin Jones Jr. – shoulder out

Serious Greene… back

Andrew Paul– ACL

Dan Jackson — foot

Nyland Green — pulse Georgia football position fight for spring training Quarterback: Carson Beck (Jr.), Brock Vandagriff (R-Soph.), Gunner Stockton (R-Fr.) Easily the most interesting position battle this spring. Beck comes in as the favorite to win the job as he was the backup to Stetson Bennett last season. Expect this positional battle to continue into spring and into fall training Left tackle: Xavier Truss (Sr.), Austin Blaske (Jr.), Earnest Greene (R-Fr), Monroe Freeling (Fr.) Georgia will surely hand over one of the tackle spots to Amarius Mims, who started both College Football Playoff games last season. As for the other tackle spot, Georgia has a mix of options for both young and old at the position. Many will be interested to see Greene play as he undergoes back surgery. Freeling arrives as a 5-star prospect. Cornerback: Daylen Everette (Soph.), Nyland Green (R-Soph.), Julian Humphrey (R-Fr.), AJ Harris (Fr.) Georgia brings back Kamari Lassiter as one of the starting cornerbacks. The battle on the other side should be fierce as all four cornerbacks were top-100 overall players. Everette comes in as the favorite to win the job after a strong freshman campaign. Safety: Dan Jackson (Sr.), David Daniel-Sisavanh (R-Soph.), Smoke Bouie (Soph.), JaCorey Thomas (R-Fres.), Joenel Aguero (Fr.) The Bulldogs have many different ways to replace Chris Smith. Two of the more interesting options are newcomers, as Bouie arrives at Texas A&M after one season and Agüero was a coveted name in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Georgia could also choose to get creative in terms of moving star Javon Bullard to the safe place. More Georgia football stories from DawgNation UGA news

