At Indian Wells, the players have their own playground





INDIAN WELLS, California. More than $100 million has been spent building a tennis temple in the California desert with its two major stadiums, dozens of other courts, a giant video wall, a courtyard full of restaurants and murals honoring past champions. But many players’ favorite spot in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is the one place where the tournament has yielded nothing at all. It is the players’ lawn: a large rectangle of natural grass just inside the west entrance that can sometimes simultaneously serve as an outdoor gym, social nexus, soccer field, meditation center, makeshift television studio and children’s playground. It’s funny, but I think when many of us think of Indian Wells, it’s the lawn, said Marketa Vondrousova, a Czech star and 2019 French Open finalist, when she took to the grass on Friday afternoon.

The lawn, with its dramatic view of the Santa Rosa Mountains, is directly in the flow of traffic in front of the players: a transitional space between their restaurant and the practice fields.

I love it, said Holger Rune, the mighty Danish player who was already in the top 10 at the age of 19. I don’t know why more tournaments don’t do something like this. It’s not entirely without parallel: The Miami Open, now held at the cavernous Hard Rock Stadium, gives players the same kind of free rein on a stretch of the natural grass soccer field in the main stadium where the Dolphins are held.

But the grass field at Indian Wells remains unparalleled, and what makes it so rare is that, unlike most players’ areas, it is clearly visible to the public. Fans pile up in the adjoining area known as the corral to hunt autographs and photos, or fill the bleachers and the elevated walkway that forms the boundary on two sides of the lawn. It’s the zoo, said Marijn Bal, a top agent and vice president of IMG Tennis, as he watched the fans observe players’ behavior and how the players observed the fans. The concept is borrowed in part from golf, said Charlie Pasarell, a driving force behind the creation of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Pasarell, 79, grew up in Puerto Rico and was a leading tennis player in the 1960s and 1970s, excelling at UCLA and on tour. But he made a bigger impact as a tournament director and entrepreneur, co-founding and taking the Indian Wells event to the next level with his business partner, retired South African tennis player Ray Moore. Built on barren land at an initial cost of $77 million, the Tennis Garden opened in 2000, giving the longstanding tournament a grander setting before being sold to software billionaire Larry Ellison in 2009, guaranteeing that the event would stay in the United States. .

Pasarell said the tournament was one of the first to turn practice sessions into a happening: building grandstands around the practice fields.

It reminded me of when you go to a golf tournament, and you go to the driving range where you see people watching the players hit balls and they stand up and announce the names of the players, Pasarell said. I’ve always wanted to do that here, and the players loved it, although there were a few like Martina Navratilova who wanted to keep their training sessions private. The lawn was an extension of the open access philosophy, even though Pasarell acknowledged that the space was created a bit by accident. We had this area and all of a sudden the players started using it as a place to do their road work and stretch, he said. One day someone got a football and started kicking it, so we put up football nets. A few years after the Tennis Garden opened, it continued to expand and Pasarell said there was a serious proposal to build another show court on the lawn.

I said don’t touch that grass! said Pasarell. They said we could build a really nice clubhouse there, and I said, this is really important. And I was able to convince them, and so far so well. I mean, the players love that area, and it’s kind of evolved into something great for the tournament. The lawn has been used for competition: often pick-up football. Rafael Nadal scored at the 2012 tournament in a game that also involved Novak Djokovic.

But above all, it is used to warm up before practices and games, and to spend a few hours watching players and their ever-growing support teams is to realize how the game has changed.

The warm-ups are now dynamic: full of fast footwork combined with hand-eye challenges. Bianca Andreescu, the Canadian who won the 2019 Indian Wells title, balanced on one leg on Friday, leaned forward and caught a small soccer ball with one hand. Aryna Sabalenka, the imposing Belarusian who won this year’s Australian Open, ran side-by-side with her fitness trainer as they threw a medicine ball at each other. Pierre Paganini, the longtime cerebral fitness coach for Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka, popularized this approach by tailoring exercises to exactly fit the complex demands of tennis. The emphasis was on repeating short bursts of speed and effort to replicate the rhythm of a match. During Andreescus’ warm-up, she quickly stepped through a series of cones of different colors, responding to her coach Christophe Lambert’s red call by moving quickly to the red cone. It’s a lot more professional, said Michael Russell, a former tour-level pro who now coaches Taylor Fritz, the No. 5 U.S. top man. Everyone does dynamic warmups. Some may go 15 minutes. Some might go to 30. But there’s a lot more preparation and bigger teams too. As a result, players often navigated the lawn in small groups, usually in groups of four.

There’s the physio, the strength and conditioning coach, and the coach, Russell said. So you have teams of three or four people, where before it was just the coach, and they used the physios provided by the tournaments. But now with more prize money, more players can have bigger teams of their own. The added support has extended careers but also the working day. It’s getting longer, said Thomas Johansson, the 2002 Australian Open champion who coaches Romania’s Sorana Cirstea. When I played here, if we started at 11, maybe we left the hotel at 10:20, got here at 10:35 and ran back and forth two or three times, waved my arms a little bit and then you were done . Now some who play at 11am start their warm up at 9:30am. It’s a different world now, and it’s positive because now you know how to eat, drink, train and recover, but you have to find the balance. You can’t live with your tennis 24/7 or you’ll burn out. But at least life on the lawn isn’t all about tennis. It is a place where up-and-coming American player and former youth quarterback Ben Shelton can throw a football 60 yards. A place where the 6-year-old son of Belarusian star Victoria Azarenka, Leo, can roam freely with the children of other players or with players such as his mother’s friend Ons Jabeur. A place where Vondrousova and her team can juggle a soccer ball, shrieking in feigned horror when it finally hits the ground. Today’s record was 84, she said on Friday, a day she didn’t have a game but still chose to spend some quality time in the pro tennis version of a public park. Thank goodness we didn’t build on it, Pasarell said.

