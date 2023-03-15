Any recruit that Michigan football is currently leading for





Michigan football is coming back from back-to-back Big Ten Championships and the semifinals of the College Football Playoff and has faced major recruiting weekends during spring training. While last weekend, which saw more than 40 recruits make their way to Ann Arbor, didn’t yield any immediate commitments, the Wolverines are in better shape with several top goals in the classes of 2024, 2025 and 2026. Buy Wolverines tickets With all that in mind, let’s take a look at which recruits Michigan currently has the advantage according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Keep in mind that both services offer a very different rubric to determine which school is in charge, as 247Sports relies on expert predictions, and while On3 does, it uses other factors, including AI, to determine where a recruit is stands. Here’s who Michigan Football is currently in charge of. RIM Brian Robinson (2024)

O. T. Ben Roebuck (2024)

I’m going to Michigan tomorrow!! Can’t wait to get back on campus!@Coach_SMoore @AKarsch_UM pic.twitter.com/iXGiakqOm9 — Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) December 17, 2022 Secondary school Lakewood, Ohio, St Edward 247Sports curated ranking 3-star, 452nd overall Predictions to Michigan 3 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 ATH I’Marion Stewart (2024)

University of Michigan Big House today — IMarion_Stewart (@IMarion_Stewart) January 22, 2023 Secondary school Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood 247Sports curated ranking 4-star, 301st overall Predictions to Michigan 2 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 QB Jadyn Davis

Secondary school Charlotte (NC) Providence Day 247Sports curated ranking 5-star, 24th overall Predictions to Michigan 5 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 W. R. Channing Goodwin (2024)

Secondary school Charlotte (NC) Providence Day 247Sports curated ranking 4-star, 320th overall Predictions to Michigan 2 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 T. E. Brady Prieskorn (2024)

Secondary school Rochester (Michael) Adams 247Sports curated ranking 4-star, 59th overall Predictions to Michigan 2 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 RB Jordan Marshall (2024)

BREAKING: Four-star RB Jordan Marshall has only 4 schools left! The 60 195 RB from Cincinnati, OH is ranked as a Top 45 player in the 24 class (No. 4 RB)https://t.co/JlFYBLSILd pic.twitter.com/4lRMzxug9v — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 2, 2023 Secondary school Cincinnati, Ohio Moeller On3 industry ranking 4-star, 81st overall RPM percentage to Michigan 37.8% ATH LaMason Waller (2025)

#Go blue pic.twitter.com/eDC5MZc2Sa — LaMason Waller lll (@LamasonW) March 11, 2023 Secondary school Hesperia (California) Sultana 247Sport Ranking 4-star, 99th overall Predictions to Michigan 1 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 DL Bobby Kanka (2025)

The REAL day 1’s! So blessed and grateful to have my family behind my back on this crazy journey of life! Everyone has their why Happy Thanksgiving!! pic.twitter.com/cdvGryehLN — Bobby Kanka (@BobbyKanka1) November 24, 2022 Secondary school Howel (Michael) 247Sports curated ranking NO Predictions to Michigan 5 Percent to Michigan 100% Confidence level 6 ATH CJ Sadler (2026)

I am blessed to say that I have received my third offer from the University of Michigan, thank you @coachclink and the rest of the UoM family Go Blue!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/RMlrTwRgZI — Corey Sadler Jr (@cos_jr1) March 15, 2022 Secondary school Detroit (Michigan) Cass Tech ranking NO On3 Percent to Michigan 95.6%

