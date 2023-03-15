Indian Wells 2023: Best Tennis Bets, Odds, Predictions for Tuesday 14th March





Tennis best bets for day 7 of the action in Indian Wells The “fifth major” has produced some excellent matches so far, and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells should only get better from here. We’ve got some of the best tennis bets on the action at Tennis Paradise on Tuesday 14th March, so keep reading for our tennis predictions for today and make sure to keep checking back for more! MORE: Check out our Pro Picks page for everything our experts have on March 14 Alexander Zverev vs. Daniel Medvedev Medvedev has been the best player in the world for the past month or so as he enters this event just after winning three titles in a row. However, this is an event that the 27-year-old has struggled with in the past as he much prefers a faster track than this. Medvedev is known for making very flat shots from the baseline, but the Indian Wells lanes slow down those shots significantly. They just bounce a lot higher, which gives opponents time to chase them. Medvedev is coming off a match where he dropped a set against Ilya Ivashka, who is not exactly the best player in the world. And if Medvedev can slip someone against him, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Zverev forces a decision maker here. Zverev records a nice victory over Emil Ruusuvori, a player who has a lot of grit in every facet of the game. The 25-year-old has now looked quite impressive in back-to-back tournaments, and it doesn’t seem to be long before he reclaims his place among the sport’s elite. We should also note that clay is arguably Zverev’s best surface as he has gone 108-42 on the sand in ATP level matches throughout his career. Meanwhile, Medvedev is only 18-23 on clay, and it’s hard to ignore those records when you consider that this is essentially a clay-court tournament. Medvedev may be red-hot right now, but a bad fit is a bad fit. With that in mind, we’re going to work with Zverev to win a set here. The beauty of this game is that he doesn’t even have to win this game to cash us in at plus-money odds. Bet: Zverev wins a set (+115) Petra Kvitova vs. Jessica Pegula We recently won a game on Kvitova to beat Jelena Ostapenko, but now we’re fading the southpaw. Kvitova just didn’t play well in that encounter with Ostapenko, and she was gifted a win because of her opponent’s poor play – after winning the first set 6-0, Ostapenko completely collapsed mentally. You can’t count on that happening against Pegula, who is a much stronger player than Ostapenko both physically and mentally. Pegula doesn’t have as much strength as Ostapenko, but she also makes fewer mistakes. She will also have the luxury of having a packed audience behind her as the fans will flock to the American in the desert. It’s also a bit hard to overlook that Kvitova is only 62-69 against top-10 players in her career. For such an experienced player, that record should be a lot better. All in all, we’re keeping this game simple and betting against a player who isn’t in the best shape right now. And while we would have preferred this to be a moneyline game, the odds were a bit high. Pegula should be able to cover a small game spread, so don’t be afraid to support that instead. Bet: Pegula -2.5 Play (-150) ​

