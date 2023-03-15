DU Gymnastics Lynnzee Brown Named AAI Award Finalist





DENVER Turner and graduate student of the University of Denver Lynnzee Brown has been named one of six finalists for the prestigious AAI Award, American Athletic, Inc. announced Wednesday. The AAI Award is presented to the nation’s most outstanding senior female gymnast and is considered by many to be the Heisman Trophy for collegiate women’s gymnastics. In addition to Brown, this year’s finalists include Luisa Blanco (Alabama), Sierra Brooks (Michigan), Maile O’Keefe (Utah), Trinity Thomas (Florida), and Raena Worley (Kentucky). Brown has inspired the country with her return from the second season-ending Achilles tendon injury of her career. After gaining an additional year of eligibility through a medical redshirt, Brown returned to Denver in 2023 for her sixth and final season, and has once again established herself as one of the top gymnasts in the country. So far in 2023, she has set or equaled career highs on three events, including a perfect 10.0 on the third floor of her career on the event and her fifth overall, both program records. Her season high of 39.725 in the all-around is DU’s highest score this season and is tied for eighth in Denver history, just one-tenth off her own program record (39.825). A 2019 NCAA national champion on floor and a 17-time WCGA All-American, Brown has become one of Denver’s most decorated gymnasts. In 2021, her first season back from her first Achilles tendon injury, she was the Big 12 Conference all-around champion and Big 12 Gymnast of the Year. She now owns four career Big 12 titles and she competed at the 2021 NCAA Regionals ranked No. 2 nationally on floor and No. 3 in the all-around and on bars. Brown is the third AAI Award finalist in Denver history Maddie Karr (2020) and Nina McGee (2016). Like fellow 2023 finalist Thomas (Florida), the DU graduate student is now a two-time finalist for the award after first earning the award in 2021 for what was her final year of eligibility. The winner of the AAI Award will be announced at the 2023 NCAA National Championships’ awards banquet on Tuesday, April 11 in Fort Worth, Texas. Brown will help lead No. 13 Denver as it begins its postseason at the 2023 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship hosted by West Virginia on Saturday, March 18 at 7PM ET/5PM MT. The encounter will be broadcast live on ESPNU. NCAA REGIONALS ARE COMING TO DENVER: The University of Denver will host the 2023 NCAA Regional Gymnastics Championships on March 30-April 2, 2023 at Magness Arena. Tickets for all sessions are on sale now and can be purchased online or by calling 303-871-4625. Like itDenver pioneersAndDenver Gymnasticson Facebook.

To follow@DU_PioneersAnd@DU_Gymnasticson Twitter.

To follow@DenverPioneersAnd@Denver_Gymnasticson Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://denverpioneers.com/news/2023/3/15/du-gymnastics-lynnzee-brown-named-aai-award-finalist.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related