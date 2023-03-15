Pirates Open WNIT vs. Saint Joseph’s, Thursday



SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY Walsh Gymnasium

2023 WOMEN’S NATIONAL INVITATION TOURNAMENT – FIRST ROUND

SETON HALL (18-14) vs SAINT JOSEPH'S (20-10) Date Time live video Live audio Live statistics Twitter

March 16 19:00 @SHUWBB

THE GAME

Seton Hall will begin play at the 2023 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) when it hosts local non-conference rival Saint Joseph’s on Thursday, March 16 at Walsh Gymnasium. Tip time is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.

MEDIA

The game will be streamed live by the BIG EAST Digital Network and will be available to FloHoops subscribers with Sean Saint Jacques and Phil Stern on the call. As usual, the game will also be available over the air on 89.5 FM WSOU and on wsou.net. Jon Heite and Joe Morales will describe the action on the radio. Live statistics will also be available.

WSOU also now airs a post-game “Hall Line” show after the women’s basketball games. Be sure to tune after the last buzzer.

POWER INFORMATION

The match will be streamed on FloHoops, one of the leading streaming services in the world. Special Seton Hall pricing is only available through this link for fans who wish to subscribe to watch Seton Hall events, home and away, and all other live events on the FloSports platform. Fans with an .edu school address can purchase a subscription for $6.99 per month and all other fans can purchase a subscription for $12.50 per month. The non-Seton Hall prices on FloHoops are normally $29.99 per month.

LAST GAME

Senior Lauren Park Lane (Wilmington, Del.) scored 36 points, a Seton Hall record for a BIG EAST Tournament game, but the Pirates fell in overtime to third-seeded Creighton, 75–74, in the quarterfinals on March 4.

Of Azana Baines (Blackwood, New Jersey) entangled in dirty trouble and Sydney is cooking (Kenosha, Wis.) delayed by an ankle injury, Park-Lane almost forced the Pirates to victory with 36 points, a career-high eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The Hall led by five points with 16 seconds remaining, but Creighton’s Morgan Maly and Emma Ronsiek hit three-pointers in the final seconds to force overtime. In the extra session My Berry (West Orange, NJ) scored to give The Hall a 74–73 lead with 11 seconds remaining, but Maly’s offensive rebound and putback at the buzzer won the game for Creighton.

Baines had a season-high double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Bembry was a third pirate to score double figures. She had 10 points and six rebounds.

in return for

Seton Hall All-Time vs. the Hawks: Pirates leads 9-5

Last meeting:

55 Seton Hall, Saint Joseph’s 39 (V) November 17, 2019 (Rose Hill Gym, Bronx, NY)

LAST TIME AGAINST SAINT JOSEPH’S

Desiree Elmore led four Pirates in double digits in scoring and the Pirates defeated Saint Joseph’s 55-39 at Fordham University in these teams’ final meeting on November 17, 2019.

Elmore scored 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and registered three steals to lead The Hall. Alexis Lewis finished with 12 points while Mya Jackson and Park-Lane scored 10 points.

The Pirates’ defense was the other big story in the game, with the Hawks shooting just 32.7% for the game and 39 total points. The Pirates held Saint Joseph’s without a three-run field goal as the Hawks went 0-for-12.

EXPLORE SAINT JOSEPH’S

The Hawks produced one of their best seasons in recent history, with its first 20-win season in nearly a decade en route to a major bid for the WNIT. St. Joe’s finished with an overall record of 20-10 and finished sixth in the Atlantic 10 after going 9-7 in conference play, all seven losses coming by six or fewer points.

Saint Joseph’s started the season 9–0, the second-best winning streak to start a season in the program’s history and the longest in the Cindy Griffin era. The Hawks highlighted the non-conference campaign with a win over Vanderbilt, the first victory over a Power 5 team since Georgia was eliminated in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in 2013/14.

Sophomore Talya Brugler was named to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team after averaging 16.9 points per game. Mackenzie Smith and Laura Ziegler earned third team honors and Ziegler was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year.

St. Joe’s 60.2 points allowed per game ranked second in the 15-team conference and their .432 field goal percentage was third highest.

NEXT ONE

If Seton Hall defeats Saint Joseph’s, the Pirates will play the winner of a first round game between Syracuse and Kent State in the second round. The location and date are still undetermined. Second round matches are possible between March 18-21.