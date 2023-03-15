Women’s tennis: Hersh earns second player of the week award of the season | Sport

Sophomore Hannah Hersh was honored by the USA South Conference after a 4-0 trip for the Tornados to Hilton Head Island. The South Carolina native of Estero, Florida, was named USA South Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Hersh, the Tornados’ top singles student athlete and also half of BC’s number one doubles team alongside senior Alli Kogoy, earned her second Player of the Week honor of 2023 after a dominant week for Brevard as a whole.
Hersh racked up a 4-0 singles score and a 3-1 doubles record in the top spots for the Tornados last week. In singles, Hersh had wins over Catholic opponents, Clarion, Penn. St. Behrend and Cornell College. In doubles, she teamed with Kogoy to record victories over Catholic, Clarion, and Cornell College.
All things considered, Hersh is 7-2 in singles at the top level this year and she and Kogoy are on top 6-2 in doubles.
The Tornados return Sunday at noon to play at the McCoy Tennis Complex, as Brevard faces NC Wesleyan University to open play in USA South.
Hersh’s honor gives BC a total of 42 weekly awards from the US South so far in 2022-23.
Brevard College Tornados selected as USA South Athletes of the Week (2022-23 season)
Stamati Damalos, soccer, special teams player of the week (four-time)
Matheus Rossi, Men’s Soccer, Defender of the Week (twice)
Abby Mayer, Women’s Soccer, Player of the Week
Ryan Lynch, men’s soccer, player of the week (twice)
James Woods, Soccer, Special Teams Player of the Week
Mackenzie Lozano, Women’s Soccer, Defender of the Week
Kiara Porcelli, Women’s Soccer, Rookie of the Week
Daniel Morgan, Men’s Soccer, Rookie of the Week
Mitchell Yoder, Football Offensive Player of the Week
Toby Naylor, Football Defensive Player of the Week
Dalton Hawley, Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week
Obidiah Grimes, Football, Defensive Rookie of the Week
Nicole Arroyo, Women’s Soccer, Rookie of the Week
Ernest Smith II, Soccer, Defensive Player of the Week
Sly White, Men’s Basketball, Player of the Week
Jadon Carnes, Men’s Basketball, Rookie of the Week (two-time)
Olivia Miller, Women’s Basketball, Rookie of the Week (three-time)
Makenna Parkins, Women’s Basketball, Player of the Week (twice)
Makayla Street, Women’s Basketball, Rookie of the Week (three-time)
Kavan Horton, Men’s Basketball, Rookie of the Week (two-time)
Connor Crosby, Baseball, Rookie Pitcher of the Week (two-time)
Parker Moore, women’s lacrosse, player of the week
Noah Lewis & Ethan McGee, Men’s Tennis, Doubles Team of the Week
Hannah Hersh, Women’s Tennis, Player of the Week (twice)
Hannah Hersh & Alli Kogoy, Women’s Tennis, Doubles Team of the Week
Drew Pond, men’s lacrosse, rookie of the week
Autumn Kraemer, Women’s Lacrosse, Offensive Player of the Week
Paige Kneubuhler, women’s lacrosse, rookie of the week