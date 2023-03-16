Wrestling set for NCAA Championships

TULSA, Okla. The University of Pennsylvania wrestling team has landed in the Sooner State and is ready to make some noise at the 2023 NCAA Wresting Championships. The three-day championship meeting will take place at theBOK Center and starts on Thursday, March 16 with the Round of 32.

Penn had five student-athletes Ryan Miller (125), Michael Colocco (133), Carmen Ferrante (141), Anthony Artalona (157), and Ben Goldin (285) – punch their tickets to Tulsa with place finishes at the 119th EIWA Championships at The Palestra earlier this month. Three additional wrestlers Doug Zapp (149), Nick Incontrera (174), and Cole Urbas (197) – deserved big bids as announced last week.

All eight wrestlers are no strangers to the big stage, as they have all been to an NCAA Championship before. Miller, Colaiocco, Zapf, Artalona, ​​Incontrera, Urbas and Goldin competed in Detroit last season, while Ferrante returns for the first time since 2019. Colaiocco, Zapf, Artalona and Urbas are three-time NCAA qualifiers. Miller, Ferrante, Incontrera and Goldin make their second trip to the NCAA Championships.

Tournament Schedule

Thursday, March 16

Session I 12 hours (ESPNU)

Session II 7:00 PM (ESPN)

Friday March 17

Session III 12 hours (ESPNU)

Session IV 8:00 PM (ESPN)

Saturday March 18

Session V 11am (ESPNU)

Session VI 7:00 PM (ESPN)

125: Miller returns to the NCAA Championships as a sophomore as he secured his spot in the 33-man class with 125 pounds on the first day of the 119th EIWA Championships. He’s been the regular starter at 125 pounds since the start of his freshman campaign and this year has an overall record of 19-10. Miller placed third at the EIWA Championships last weekend. In double meet action, he went 8-5 with wins at Iowa, Army, Stanford, Lehigh, Columbia, Brown, Cornell and Drexel. In EIWA action, he went 6-2 and was 2-3 against Ivy competition. Miller finished the regular season ranked in seven national rankings ranging from 16-24 and honorable mention.

133: Colaiocco placed second at the 119th EIWA Championships last weekend, securing his third straight trip to the NCAA Championships in as many seasons. He has maintained the top ranking of a Quaker throughout the 2022–23 season, finishing the regular season in seven different rankings. His highest ranking of #7 comes from the NCAA Coaches’ Panel, Intermat and the Open Mat. Colaiocco is also ranked No. 8 by Wrestlestat and Wrestling Insider Newsmag, and No. 9 by Amateur Wrestling News and Flo-wrestling. Colaiocco went 23-5 with a 9-2 run in double encounters. He also went down 5-1 against EIWA competition and 3-1 against Ivy opponents. In 11 double encounters, he amassed 34 team points for the Quakers, four more than his team total from a season ago. Colaiocco went 3-2 against top-25 opponents, racking up wins over #16 Taylor Lamont (Wisconsin) and a pair of Midlands Championships victories over #5 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) and #14 Chris Cannon (Northwestern). Colaiocco won the 133-pound Midlands title to close out 2022.

141: Ferrante returned to the starting lineup this season and shined with a 9-5 doubles record, including a 7-2 record against EIWA opponents and a 4-1 record in Ivy fights, as he was 20-11 overall. Ferrante finished second at the EIWA Championships earlier this month when he secured his ticket to the NCAA Championships for the second time in his career. He capped off his double career with six consecutive wins, including a key victory over Princeton’s Chris Martino. In Penn’s opening game of the season, Ferrante got a 4-1 decision victory over #2 Iowa’s Drew Bennett at Iowa’s Carver-Hawkeye Arena. For the second season in a row, he secured a huge double win over Princeton with an important victory over Martino to give Penn a 16-15 lead. Ferrante also placed third at the PRTC Keystone Classic.

149: Zapf moved down a weight class for the 2022-23 season and it proved to be a smart move as he became a three-time NCAA qualifier and took third place at the EIWA Championships. The senior earned his fourth career All-Ivy honor, following an honorable mention and first team honors as a freshman and sophomore, respectively, and was named to the second team in consecutive seasons. He went 22-7 overall in ’22-’23 and was 7-4 in dual meet action. He posted a 5-1 record against the EIWA league and was 2-1 in Ivy duals, with wins against Columbia and Princeton. He started his senior campaign with a bang as he took home the Hammer Award by winning the 149-pound title at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic. Zapf opened his dual meet season with some tough matches, as two of his first three dual fights were against top-10 ranked opponents from Iowa and Wisconsin. The senior got his first double win of the season against Anthony White of Rutgers, a 7-2 decision. He finished his regular season with a pair of double wins over Princeton’s Marshall Keller and Drexel’s Dominic Findora, including a key decision over Findora. Heading into the postseason, Zapf is ranked #11 nationally by FloWrestling, #12 by the NCAA Coaches’ Panel and Intermat. He is also ranked No. 13 by Amateur Wrestling News, Wrestlestat, The Open Mat, and Wrestling Insider Newsmag. In addition to landing on the second team, Zapf was named to the Academic All-Ivy team.

157: Moving up a weight class a season ago, Artalona caps off his final season with a second-place finish at the 119th EIWA Championships, earning his third trip to the NCAA Championships. Earlier this month, he earned his second career All-Ivy honor when he was named to the first team after his first season. The native of Seffner, Fla. leads the team with a total of 26 wins, 10 more than last season. He posted an overall record of 26-6 and went 10-3 in double encounters, including 7-1 against EIWA opponents and 4-1 in Ivy action. Artalona was consistently ranked nationally and closes out the regular season ranked by the NCAA Coaches’ Panel (#16), Amateur Wrestling News (#20), Flo-wrestling (#24), Intermat (#17), Wrestlestat ( #15) and The Open Mat (#20). He is currently on a six-game winning streak heading into the postseason. During the season, he was a two-time weight class champion as he took home the 157-pound title at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic and the PRTC Keystone Classic to open the season. Artalona opened the Midlands Championships with a 13-second pin, which earned him the title of Fastest Fall at the championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He took fourth place on the podium at the championships.

174: Incontrera placed sixth at the 119th EIWA Championships, earning a big bid for the NCAA Championships. Earlier this month, he earned his second straight All-Ivy honor, repeating his second-team honors. In his second collegiate campaign, he posted an overall record of 21-9 as he was 7-2 against the EIWA league and went 4-1 against Ivy opponents. He had Ivy wins against Columbia, Brown, Harvard and Princeton for a second straight season. He posted a 3-2 record against top-25 opponents, including wins over #20 Ben Pasiuk (Army), #12 Phil Conigliaro (Harvard), and #5 Mikey O’Malley (Drexel). Since the start of last season, Incontrera has started with 174 pounds for Penn in double encounters. He finished the regular season ranked by a plethora of outlets, including the NCAA Coaches’ Panel (#19), Amateur Wrestling News (#13), FloWrestling (#19), Intermat (#17), Wrestlestat (#18), The Open Mat (#17), Struggling Insider Newsmag (#18).

197: Urbas earned an overall bid as he went 17-13 overall on the season and was 7-7 in dual meet competition. He posted a 6-3 record in EIWA duals and was 3-2 against Ivy Competition. Urbas had Ivy victories against Columbia, Brown and Harvard. He led the team with five pins and recorded the most falls of the season. Urbas enters the postseason ranked by the NCAA Coaches’ Panel (#31), Intermat (#32), Wrestlestat (#32) and also receives an honorable mention from FloWrestling.

285: Goldin, makes his second trip to the NCAA Championships, as he placed fourth at the 119th EIWA Championships earlier this month and enters the championships with an overall record of 22-13. After the regular season, the Florida native earned his third career All-Ivy honor, going 18-11 overall in the regular season, including an 8-6 in double encounters. The senior captain posted a 7-2 record against EIWA competition and was 3-2 against Ivy opponents. Goldin, won his Ivy fights against Columbia, Brown and Princeton. Over the entire season, he recorded 13 wins by decision. At the PRTC Keystone Classic, he went 4-1 with two pins, including the fastest fall of his season with a first period pin from Duke’s Connor Barket (F, 1:19). The Orlando, Florida native finished the regular season earning national recognition, ranked by the NCAA Coaches’ Panel (#27), Intermat (#31), Wrestlestat (#33), and given an honorable mention by FloWrestling .

Quaker Note Meal

Penn Wrestling has produced 30 All-Americans and five NCAA Champions. The most recent All-American was CJ connection (141), who took home eighth place in 2022.

(141), who took home eighth place in 2022. The last time the NCAA Championships were held at Sooner State, Penn’s Lorenzo Thomas became an All-American with a sixth-place finish in the 184-pound category.

Eight NCAA qualifiers are the most of any Ivy League or EIWA team. Next is Cornell with seven NCAA qualifications.

First round matches

125: #18 Ryan Miller Penn (19-6) v #15 Brett Unger, Cornell (14-10)

133: #7 Michael Colocco Penn (23-5) vs. #26 Connor Brown, Missouri(11-9)

141: #25 Carmen Ferrante Penn (20-11) v #8 Allan Hart, Missouri (15-5)

149: #11 Doug Zapp Penn (22-7) v #22 Chance Lamer, Michigan (12-7)

157: #16 Anthony Artalona Penn (26-6) v #17 Jarrett Jacques, Missouri (17-5)

174: #25 Nick Incontrera Penn (21-9) vs. #8 Bailee OReilly, Minnesota (18-5)

197: #33 Cole Urbas Penn (17-13) vs. #32 Max Shaw, North Carolina (14-10)

285: #27 Ben Goldin Penn (21-3) vs. #6 Yaraslau Slavikouski, Harvard (27-4)

