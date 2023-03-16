



Next game: at Pepperdine University 3/15/2023 | 5:00 PM PT Wavecasts March 15 (Wednesday) / 5:00 PM PT bee Pepperdine University SANTA BARBARA, California. The Harvard men’s volleyball team came up short in a road game Tuesday night at UC Santa Barbara, 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 18-25) at Rob Gym. The loss ended the Crimson’s two-game winning streak and tied the season at 6–9. The Gauchos, meanwhile, improved to 5-11. How it happened Harvard faced a 5-1 deficit early on, but quickly got back to 8-8. The Crimson later went on a 6-1 spurt to take a 14-10 lead, which eventually grew to 20-14. However, UCSB recorded four straight runs and eventually finished the set with an 11-1 run to clinch the 25-21 victory.

In the second frame, the teams were even down to 10 apiece, but the Gauchos posted five of the next six points to move forward, 15-11. Harvard closed to within two at 18-16, but never came closer as the hosts made the 25-18 decision.

The third set was tied, with Harvard trailing, 13-12, near the middle of the frame. A 4-1 sprint by the Gauchos provided just enough of a break that made it difficult for the Crimson to recover as the visitors came up short with another score of 25-18. Harvard Highlights Quay McGovern returned to the lineup after missing a few games and finishing with a team-best nine kills. The sophomore also led all players with six digs.

returned to the lineup after missing a few games and finishing with a team-best nine kills. The sophomore also led all players with six digs. First year Zak Berty together with Ethan Smith , a total of five deaths. Smith added two blocks and finished one shy of the team leader (McGovern).

together with , a total of five deaths. Smith added two blocks and finished one shy of the team leader (McGovern). James Bardin recorded 20 assists and had four to match Logan Shepherd for the team’s second-highest total. Next one Harvard is making its way up the California coast for Wednesday night at Firestone Fieldhouse No. 7 Beat Pepperdine in Malibu. The 8pm ET/5pm PT game will be broadcast on Wavecasts (WCC Network).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2023/3/15/mens-volleyball-mens-volleyball-falls-short-at-uc-santa-barbara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

