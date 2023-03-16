The 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament Round is in, the schedule is set, and a champion will be crowned at the Final Four in Dallas in a few weeks.

The undefeated and defending champion South Carolina Gamecocks ride into March Madness on a 38-game winning streak. ESPN analysis gives the Gamecocks a 46.4% chance of winning the title.

The UConn Huskies — who lost to the Gamecocks in the NCAA title game a year ago and are No. 2 at the other end of the series this season — have the next best odds at 11.2%. The top-seeded Stanford Cardinal and Indiana Hoosiers both come in at 7.1%, and fellow No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies are next at 5.3%.

Brackets are open! Go to Women’s Tournament Challenge And fill in your bracket now! And click here for a printable bracket.

We have already broken down the field of 68 teams by region. We’ve named the best players in the series. Now, ESPN’s Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou and MA Voepel assess the real championship contenders, whether anyone has a chance to dethrone South Carolina and join a handful of ESPN analysts to make the Final Four and championship predictions.

If South Carolina doesn’t come to the table for its second consecutive title, which team will take the championship trophy?

Voople: South Carolina has taken the place of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers as the top program in what remains a very challenging SEC even in a lesser year for the entire conference. For anyone outside of the UConn fan base, the Huskies are the Michael Myers of women’s hoops: you can’t get rid of them, as they keep appearing in an endless series of sequels. Stanford is a college sports law firm.

Editors’ Picks 2 Related

I don’t think anyone will prevent the Gamecocks from repeating; they have too many good players, they play well together and coach Dawn Staley did a great job of keeping them fully focused on the job.

But if someone is going to beat them, it might be Stanford in the national semifinals or UConn in the national championship game. This is simply based on the fact that those two teams played the Gamecocks as closely as they did during the regular season: the Cardinal lost by five in overtime in November and the Huskies by four in February. We can’t be sure that Stanford or UConn will reach the Final Four; that is especially the case for the Cardinal. But if they do, at least the cardinal and the huskies know from experience what it takes to beat the fighting cocks when they take on again.

Philippe: After South Carolina, I think it’s between Indiana and UConn. Despite losing two of their past three games, the Hoosiers have been the most consistent team not based in Columbia, are strong on both ends of the floor and manage to produce both star power in Mackenzie Holmes and incredible balance with Grace Berger, Sydney Parrish, Yarden Garzon, Sara Scalia and Chloe Moore-McNeil. While some point to Indiana’s lack of depth as a flaw, I can’t see it being a major deciding factor given everything else the Hoosiers have going for them. (And I’ll go a little lower on the Huskies.)

Cream: Picking the No. 2 overall to have the best chance of beating the No. 1 isn’t particularly inventive, but I firmly believe that Indiana has the best chance of beating South Carolina. It takes the right night and the Gamecocks aren’t playing at their peak, but when that happens Indiana has enough in their arsenal to go the distance. The Hoosiers move and shoot the ball well and have balance and experience to at least face South Carolina offensively when the two meet in the championship game.

play 0:26 Virginia Tech’s NCAA Tournament Preview Charlie Creme lays out his prediction for Virginia Tech’s NCAA tournament prospects.

Which number 1 seed will lose first?

Cream: While I like the matchups for Stanford in the first three rounds of the Seattle 4 Regional, I have some concerns about the Cardinal. They’ve had enough moments or even entire games of poor offense — see: 47 points against USC or five points in the first quarter against Colorado — to wonder if Stanford can pull together four good performances to reach the Final Four. If the Cardinal reaches an Elite Eight, can he beat the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes?

Women’s Tournament Challenge Complete your streak by selecting the winner for each game of the 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament. Play tournament challenge

Philippe: The Cardinal are clearly experienced in March and could turn things around in the coming weeks, but the way they’ve finished the regular season and their recent offensive problems are concerning. And while I think not probably, the fact that Virginia Tech hasn’t played in the later rounds of the NCAA Tournament in nearly 25 years makes me wonder if there’s a time when the Hokies are having a bad night and the pressure is catching up to them. They don’t have the easiest path either, with possible matchups against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits or USC Trojans and likely Tennessee or the Iowa State Cyclones.

Voople: As Alexa mentioned, Virginia Tech is by far the least experienced program of the No. 1 seeds when it comes to long NCAA tournaments: South Carolina and Stanford won the last two titles, and Indiana entered the Elite Eight two years ago. Based on that, the Hokies seem the most vulnerable. But they have also won 11 games in a row and are playing confidently.

Name a team that is significantly underrated.

Cream: While I choose UConn to come out of Seattle 3, the Ohio State Buckeyes could be the team to spoil the party. The No. 3 seed started the season 19-0 largely without Jacy Sheldon. Now she’s back and their younger players, particularly freshman Cotie McMahon, proved they were up to the challenge in the Big Ten. Ohio State’s coercive style can spell trouble for any team, especially if you haven’t seen it. The Louisville Cardinals struggled a lot earlier this season, and the LSU Tigers succumbed to pressure from Ohio State in the second round last year.

play 0:22 UNC’s NCAA tournament preview Charlie Creme lays out his prediction for North Carolina’s NCAA tournament outlook.

Philippe: Ohio State is a dangerous 3-seed for all the reasons Charlie mentioned, but I can’t believe the Buckeyes’ potential runoff against the 6-placed North Carolina tar chop. That shouldn’t happen this early in the tournament!

Voople: I won’t say No. 5 seed Iowa State was drastically underseeded. In the females, however, the difference between a 4-seed and a 5-seed is huge, as the top four in each region are allowed to host. The selection committee clearly made its top-16 decisions before the Big 12 tournament title game was even played on Sunday. The committee did not seem to take into account the fact that the Cyclones defeated the Texas Longhorns – as well as other NCAA tournament teams the Baylor Bears in the quarterfinals and Oklahoma Sooners in the semifinals – by double digits.

If there’s been one consistent inconsistency in committee over the years, it’s that they often contradict themselves about how important conference tournaments are. They even do it in the same part of the series, pointing out that one team’s conference tournament success is important, while essentially dismissing another team’s success.

play 0:20 UConn’s NCAA Tournament Preview Charlie Creme lays out his prediction for UConn’s NCAA tournament prospects.

Besides the No. 1 seeds, what other team has the best chance of winning it all?

Philippe: UConn. The Huskies have had a rocky season, but it’s only made them come together more than ever to achieve their common goal of winning a championship. They’ve turned things around after their disappointing February and are getting the best out of Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Edwards, and a strong post game hasn’t necessarily been a strength over the past few tournaments. With experience in high-pressure situations coming into play, and the possible transcendence of Azzi Fudd, I choose UConn as the no-no. 1 seed that has the best chance of winning it all — and in fact the second favorite to cut the nets.

Voople: A program that has 11 NCAA titles and has been in the Final Four every year since 2008 will continue to be a threat to win it all unless something drastic changes. But since Charlie and Alexa have covered UConn, let’s take a look at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes can be an offensive powerhouse like few teams we’ll ever see in the tournament. And while they’re a better defensive team this season in terms of getting stops when they really need them, it’s still about scoring for them. Can their offense lead them all the way to a title? That will be tough; UConn still seems the most likely of the No. 2 seeds to prevail. But if the Hawkeyes do it, it will be with a very exciting brand of basketball.

play 0:22 Preview of the NCAA Tournament in Iowa Charlie Creme lays out his prediction for Iowa’s NCAA tournament prospects.

Are we falling short of the other No. 2 seeds? The Maryland Terrapins are a past national champion, but that’s 17 years in the rearview mirror. Interestingly enough, the year the Terps won it all — 2006 — they defeated the other No. 2 this year, the Utah Utes, in the Elite Eight. Maryland and Utah could both be Elite Eight teams this year, but they don’t seem likely to be in Dallas.

Cream: We’re still not exactly sure what UConn will look like with Fudd’s full return. She got back into the lineup in the Big East tournament but didn’t produce much. That may not have been the best indicator given the timing. If it’s anything like the version of the Huskies that back-to-back defeated Texas, the NC State Wolfpack, the Duke Blue Devils, and Iowa in November, then UConn is a Final Four team. Without Fudd, the Huskies remained competitive with South Carolina in February, so they are another team that could potentially topple the heavy favorites.

Last four choices

play 0:18 LSU’s NCAA Tournament Preview Charlie Creme lays out his prediction for LSU’s NCAA tournament prospects.

Andrew Adelson: South Carolina (champion), LSU, UConn, Iowa

Charlie Cream: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, UConn, Iowa

Row Ellison: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, Virginia Tech, Iowa

Kelly Gramlich: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, Virginia Tech, Iowa

Doug Kezirian: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, Virginia Tech, Iowa

Kevin Pelton: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, UConn, Iowa

Alexa Philippe: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, UConn, Iowa

Roy Philpott: South Carolina (champion), Utah, Virginia Tech, Iowa

Steffi Sorensen: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, UConn, Iowa

Christy Thomaskutty: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, UConn, Stanford

M.A. Voepel: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, UConn, Iowa

Stephanie White: South Carolina (champion), Indiana, Virginia Tech, Iowa