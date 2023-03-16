Men’s tennis remains undefeated with victory over Morgan State





Men’s Tennis | 3/14/2023 9:08:00 PM GREENBORO sophomore Ian Pedersen remained undefeated in singles and doubles, sophomore vein white remained undefeated in singles and the North Carolina A&T men’s team remained undefeated as they defeated Morgan State 5-2 at the Piedmont Indoor Center on Tuesday afternoon. The Aggies are 4-0 on the season and have won six of their last seven games dating back to last season. Pedersen and freshmen Mathieu Dussaubat the reigning Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) men’s doubles team of the week, continued their winning ways with a 6–4 victory over Mikeal Carpenter and Bertin Karenzi at No. 3 in doubles. A&T claimed the double point as a freshman Alex Martinez and Blanco defeated Rhajzon Rankins and Niles Rachal 6–2 in No. 2 doubles. The duo improved to 2-1 this season as A&T took a 1-0 lead. To graduate Vasil Ivanov and senior Esteban Lopez did not complete the No. 1 doubles game as the Aggies took the double with the No. 2 doubles win. Ivanov and Lopez held serve as they trailed Sebastian Lopez and Makkijha Brown 5–4 as the game ended. One consequence of the match ending is that there will be no bragging in the Lopez household Esteban Lopez faced his brother Sebastian in the No. 1 doubles. After getting the Aggies rolling in doubles, Pedersen jump-started his team in singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 5 Karenzi in singles. Pedersen improved to 4-0 in singles this season. Coupled with his doubles win on Tuesday, Pedersen couldn’t have asked for a better start to the 2023 season. He is 2-0 with Dussaubat. He has also won a doubles match with sophomores Ethan Bali to improve to 3-0 in doubles this season. “All in all I played a good game,” Pedersen said of his singles competition. “I played aggressively and without making many mistakes. I wasn’t nervous in the beginning, so I could play my game from start to finish. In doubles, we played a good game overall. In the beginning I made some mistakes, but towards the end I played better. Matthieu also played well by being on top of the net and scoring points.” Dussaubat lost his No. 6 singles match to Brown 7-5, 7-5, but Martinez kept the Aggies in check by defeating Rankins 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles. Martinez broke Rankins serve early in the first set before Rankins returned the favor early in the second. But Martinez broke Rankins serve twice; the final break gave him a 5-4 lead, leading to his 6-4 victory. “I’m glad I was able to come back to play a match like this after my tough loss last time,” Martinez said, referring to his three-set loss at Queens University of Charlotte on March 8. there today.” Blanco took the win for A&T with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over Lopez at No. 2 singles. The Aggies and the Bears split the last two singles games. Ivanov defeated Rachal 7–6, 6–4 in No. 4 singles for his 35th career win. Lopez lost to No. 1 singles Carpenter 5-7, 7-6, 10-7. “I’m happy with the win because (Lopez) was a challenging player to play against. But I kept calm and played aggressively and waited for the short ball to go to the net. It was a fun game because I played against Esteban’s brother Sebastian played.” “ The Aggies return to action on Thursday, March 16, when they take on Methodist from the Dudley High School Tennis Courts at 2 p.m.

