USC Baseball Kit for 101 Road Trip to Cal Poly, Cal





Baseball | March 14, 2023 THIS WEEK: USC baseball will head out for a trip down the 101 this week, playing Wednesday at Cal Poly and then Friday and Sunday in California. GAME SCHEDULE: Wednesday – USC at Cal Poly (San Luis Obispo, Calif.), March 15, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday – USC at California (Berkeley, Calif.), March 17, 6 p.m. (Cal live stream)

Saturday – USC at California (Berkeley, California), March 18, 2 p.m. (Cal live stream)

Sunday – USC at California (Berkeley, California), March 19, 1 p.m. (Cal live stream) BROADCAST INFO: Wednesday’s game at Cal Poly will be broadcast live on ESPN+. All three games on Cal will be streamed live via Pac-12+. Links to all broadcasts are available on the baseball schedule page at USCtrojans.com. TO FOLLOW: Fans can also follow the action via live stats on USCtrojans.com. Live, in-game updates are also available for all games from @USC_Baseball on Twitter. GET SOCIAL: Follow USC Baseball on social media to stay up to date with everything happening with the team this season. The Trojans can be found at @USC_Baseball on Twitter, @sctrojans_baseball on Instagram, and USC Trojans Baseball on Facebook. LAST WEEK: The Trojans opened Pac-12 play last week with a bang, taking home 2-of-3 from No. 2 Stanford. After Friday’s opener rained out, the teams played a doubleheader on Saturday, with USC dropping the opener and then winning the late game 10-7 thanks to some late runs. The Trojan weapons led the charge on Sunday, as USC won 4-1 to win a series against Stanford for the first time since 2015.

