Dardar’s Home Run leads baseball to 9-7 victory over Troy

TROY, Ala. Columbia baseball earned a 9-7 come-from-behind victory over Troy at Riddle-Pace Field on Tuesday night.

Trailing 7-6 in the eighth inning, Seth Dardar launched the game-winning two-run home run deep into the Alabama night to put Columbia (5-6) in first place, 8-7, in the first ever meeting between the two teams.

In the bottom of the eighth, James Vaughan got a ground ball to start a double play and then a strikeout to strand the tying run and protect the lead. The right-handed reliever threw three scoreless innings, including three strikeouts, to earn his first win of the season.

LIONS WIN!!! Dardar hits the game-winning home run and Vaughn throws three scoreless innings in a huge come-from-behind victory! #RoarLionRoar pic.twitter.com/ZPIMbG1ou1 Columbia Baseball (@CULionsBaseball) March 15, 2023

Hayden Schott picked up an insurance run in the ninth inning with an RBI double to give Columbia a two-run lead and Justin Tucker threw a scoreless ninth and earned his second save this year. Troy fell to 13-4 on the season with the loss.

Andy Blake went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs while Griffin Palfrey , Weston Eberley , Cole Hagen and Schott all recorded multi-hit games on Tuesday night.

Blake got the Lions on the board first for the eighth game in a row with his second home run of the season in the top of the first inning off Trojan’s starting pitcher Ben Thompson.

Columbia added the second run of the inning on an Eberly single, scoring Schott after doubling the high wall into right field. Eberly’s 10th RBI of the season gave the Lions a 2–0 lead before Troy got to bat.

The Lions doubled their lead to 4-0 in the second inning. Hage was hit by a pitch and Jack Kal walked. Reigning Ivy League Player of the Week Palfrey singled to home Hage, bringing Kail to third base. Kail would then score on a wild pitch.

Troy came on the board in the bottom of the inning. With runners on second and third base with two outs, Lance Gardiner hit a two-run single to make it 4-2. Dane Miller got the start for the Lions and went two innings, putting those two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Columbia threatened for the third consecutive inning, getting runners to second and third base with two outs. Sky Selinsky and Hage both singled, but Kail was unable to drive them in. The Lions had six hits in the first three innings.

The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score at 4-4. Gardiner entered his second run of the game on a safety clamp which he would beat. Ethan Kavanagh then hit off an RBI single Brandon Madrigal . Madrigal was able to strand two runners in an inning in which Troy had four basehits.

Troy followed with a three-pointer in the fifth inning Jafar Vohra . Like the previous inning, Gardiner and Kavanagh drove in runs for the Trojans who helped score seven unanswered runs to take a 7-4 lead.

In the sixth inning, Blake’s second solo home run of the night made it 7-5. After the homerun, Schott and Eberly both reached on a walk and a single to put two on the scoreboard with one out. Brandon Schrepf van Troy was able to get out of trouble by getting a strikeout and a groundout.

The Lions continued to fight back in the seventh as Palfrey drove in his second run of the game to extend Troy’s lead to one. Columbia tied the game at first base with two outs, but Blake struckout and retired the side.

Columbia will be back at it all on Wednesday for Alabama's final game against Samford with the first pitch at 5 p.m. at Joe Lee Griffin Field.